The most expensive breeds of cats and dogs to insure

As living costs continue to rise, owners are struggling to keep up with pet insurance payments. Almost a fifth of owners are slipping into debt in order to take care of their pet, according to research from Pets4Homes.

However, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) found the average pet insurance premium in the UK is now £271, down from £279 in 2019. Pet insurance is a great way to make sure your pet is covered for things like vet fees, overseas travel cover, cattery and kennel fees, and dental costs.

Here, Which? reveals the most expensive dog and cat breeds to insure, and offers tips on how to cut the cost of pet insurance.

What are the most expensive pet breeds to insure?

Around 97% of all animals that were insured in 2021 were cats or dogs, according to Confused.com. Some breeds are more expensive to insure than others – for example, pedigree pets are considered to be a greater risk as they have a higher value and can suffer from illnesses and injuries directly associated with their breed. Pet insurers charge a higher premium for pedigree pets as a result.

Using Confused.com figures, here are the most expensive breeds to insure, with an average price of what you could expect to pay in 2022.

Most expensive dogs to insure

Cane corso - £695 Leonberger - £677 St Bernard - £587 German spitz (klein) - £564 Great Dane cross - £517 Miniature bull terrier - £492 English cocker spaniel cross - £490 German pointer - £478 Dogue de Bordeaux - £466 Old tyme bulldog cross - £463

Most expensive cats to insure

Ragamuffin cross - £977 Nebelung - £494 Don sphynx - £403 Chinchilla Persian cross - £390 Tabby cross - £249 Chinchilla Persian - £239 Abyssinian - £277 Longhair ginger - £216 Persian cross - £206 Silver spotted tabby cross - £206

The figures are UK averages for pets with no existing medical conditions, and are for the quotes generated in 2022 only. Based on all quotes for 2022, the average UK insurance costs for a dog came to £199, and £114 for a cat.

Do I need pet insurance?

Like home insurance and life insurance, pet insurance is not mandatory, but it is an effective way to shield your finances from costly vet bills. Looking after a pet can be expensive and without insurance, you'll need to pay full price if something goes wrong.

There are three main types of insurance available for your pet – lifetime, non-lifetime and accident-only.

As the name suggests, lifetime pet insurance offers cover for the duration of your pet's lifetime, subject to annual limits. It's the most comprehensive – and therefore most expensive – type of pet insurance, and can work either as an annual policy, or per-condition per-year cover.

Non-lifetime pet insurance is more limited, and can be restricted to a certain time period or per condition, for example, to cover up to a certain amount for an eye condition your pet has developed.

You can also get accident-only insurance, which is the cheapest and most basic policy. It only covers injuries (not illnesses).

However, there are alternative ways to make sure your pet is covered. You can self-insure by putting aside money each month to pay for potential vet bills. This means you don't have to pay for a policy, but there is the risk that any veterinary costs you incur could be higher than what you have saved. In 2021, the average pet insurance claim was worth £848, according to the ABI. But vet fees can easily be much higher – a broken bone can cost thousands to fix, while epilepsy treatment can cost more than £3,000.

Alternatively, there are charities such as The Blue Cross and RSPCA that provide means-tested support for pet owners – however, you'll likely need to be on a low income, retired or in receipt of certain state benefits to qualify for help for vet fees.

How can I find cheaper pet insurance?

Which? has analysed hundreds of cat insurance and dog insurance policies, and surveyed thousands of pet insurance customers to see how pet insurance providers compare.

If you'd like to take out pet insurance for your furry friend, there are few ways to keep the price down:

Take out insurance while your pet is healthy – pre-existing conditions are usually excluded from new pet insurance policy, so you'll be maximising the number of illness they'll be covered for if you take out a policy while they're healthy.

– pre-existing conditions are usually excluded from new pet insurance policy, so you'll be maximising the number of illness they'll be covered for if you take out a policy while they're healthy. Use a comparison site to compare deals – shopping around can help you find the best price.

– shopping around can help you find the best price. Pay annually to reduce the overall cost – monthly payments can add significantly to your costs, so it's a good idea to pay annually in one lump sum. You may be able to use an interest-free purchase credit card to spread the payments.

– monthly payments can add significantly to your costs, so it's a good idea to pay annually in one lump sum. You may be able to use an interest-free purchase credit card to spread the payments. Keep up-to-date on jabs – it's a good idea to keep your pet as healthy as possible – if your pet falls ill, it could mean your insurance premium will rise sharply in future.

Our guide to finding cheap pet insurance will ensure you don’t go barking up the wrong tree when it comes to finding the right policy.

Looking into pet insurance? We've partnered with confused.com – find out more .

