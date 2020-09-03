By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

New 90% mortgage deal offers hope to first-time buyers - but there's a catch

Virgin launches seven-year deal, but watch out for the early repayment charges
Stephen Maunder
row of houses

Low-deposit mortgages are disappearing by the day, but a new deal from Virgin Money could offer a solution to some first-time buyers.

Virgin's new 90% mortgage requires borrowers to lock in their rate for seven years, rather than the two or five years usually favoured by homebuyers.

Here, we assess whether this longer-term fix makes sense for first-time buyers looking to get on to the property ladder.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy

What's happened to low-deposit mortgages?

First-time buyers have seen their mortgage options dry up since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Data from Moneyfacts shows that there are just 46 fixed-rate mortgages available for buyers with a 10% deposit, compared with 446 at the start of March.

For those with a 5% deposit, the number has fallen from 273 to 12.

When the property market reopened in May, there were hopes that low-deposit deals would return. However, the few lenders that have reinstated their products have introduced caveats.

Nationwide bought back its 90% mortgages last month, but with limits on how much of the buyer's deposit could be gifted by a family member.

HSBC, meanwhile, temporarily suspended its market-leading 90% deals earlier this week, as it struggles to work through a backlog of applications.

Virgin launches seven-year 90% mortgage

Virgin Money's new seven-year fix is the only deal of its kind currently on the market.

Its seven-year period offers longer-term rate security, protecting borrowers against rises in mortgage costs.

On the other hand, those who want to move within the seven-year period may need to pay an early repayment charge (ERC).

In the first three years, the ERC is 7% of the outstanding mortgage balance, before dropping to 5%, 3% and 2% in years four, five and six. This could mean paying thousands of pounds to be able to get out of the mortgage and move house.

Theoretically, borrowers can 'port' their mortgage to another property, but this will be subject to valuations and affordability assessments,

There are some other limitations, too. The deal is only available on houses, not new-builds or flats, and it has a maximum term of 25 years - well below the 30 or 35-year terms many first-time buyers choose. (The 'term' is the amount of time you pay your mortgage off over. The longer the term, the lower your monthly payments.)

How does the rate compare?

Virgin's seven-year deal is available with an initial rate of 2.99% (with a £995 fee) or 3.09% (no fee).

Until a couple of days ago, HSBC offered the best rates on two-year and five-year 90% mortgages. These products have now been withdrawn, meaning there's little choice remaining for first-time buyers.

Cumberland Building Society and Penrith Building Society are offering market-leading 90% deals, but these are limited to local applicants only.

This means Nationwide now offers the best nationally available 90% mortgages. Its two and five-year fixes are both priced at 3.24% (with a fee of £999). As with Virgin's deal, they have a maximum 25-year term.

Should I apply for the Virgin mortgage?

This depends on your circumstances. Seven-year fixes aren't always suitable for first-time buyers, who may look to move home before the end of the fixed term.

In addition, the maximum term of 25 years may mean some buyers who would ordinarily take out a 30 or 35-year mortgage simply won't be able to afford the repayments.

Fixes of longer than five years can be a good choice if mortgage rates are very low and you're buying your 'forever' home. For first-time buyers, it's likely that neither of these circumstances will apply.

On the other hand, Virgin's deal is one of only a handful of options for first-time buyers with a 10% deposit, so for some it may be the difference between buying a home and missing out.

Have 90% mortgage rates risen since COVID-19?

All of the current market-leading deals are significantly more expensive than those that were available before the pandemic, as shown in the table below.

Fixed termMarch 2020 best rateSeptember 2020 best rateDifference
Two-year1.59% (Halifax)3.24% (Nationwide)+1.65%
Five-year2.15% (West Brom)3.24% (Nationwide)+1.09%
Seven-year2.42% (Virgin Money)2.99% (Virgin Money)+0.57%
10-year2.55% (Virgin Money)3.09% (Virgin Money)+0.54%

Should I save for longer?

If you're thinking of buying your first home with a 10% deposit, you have three options: you can apply for one of the deals currently on the market, hang on to see if cheaper mortgages return in the next six to 12 months, or wait until you've saved a bigger deposit.

Saving a bigger deposit won't be possible for everyone, but if you can stretch from 10% to 15%, you could get a much cheaper rate and make big savings on your monthly repayments.

The table below shows the difference in cost between a 90% and an 85% mortgage.

Fixed termBest-rate 90% mortgageBest-rate 85% mortgageSaving
Two-year3.24% (Nationwide)1.84% (HSBC)1.4%
Five-year3.24% (Nationwide)1.99% (Vernon)1.25%

How parents can help first-time buyers

A report released by Legal & General earlier this week claimed 33% of first-time buyers will rely on help from their parents in the next five years, with parents lending an average of £20,000 towards a house deposit.

For many parents, this simply won't be possible, but there are other ways to help.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, some providers are still offering guarantor mortgages, which allow parents to use their savings or property as collateral against their child's mortgage.

Saving a mortgage deposit

Whether you're close to buying your first home or have just started saving, we've got lots of great advice to help you boost your deposit.

If you're in the earlier stages of saving, check out our guide on the basics of saving for a mortgage deposit, and consider the pros and cons of opening a lifetime Isa, which offers a 25% bonus on your savings.

If you're a little further down the line, we can help you find out how to improve your mortgage chances and apply for a mortgage.

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.