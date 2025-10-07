Popular Philips electric toothbrush hits cheapest-ever Amazon price - save more than £100

Helping you achieve a spotless smile at a wallet-friendly price, this electric toothbrush is a top pick during Amazon's latest Prime member sale.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400 electric toothbrush has been discounted to £160 for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - the lowest price we've ever seen it on Amazon. Over the last six months, its average price was £275.75, so it's a genuinely great deal.

Today, Amazon's October Prime Day event is in full swing, with savings on everything from health and beauty products to tech and kitchen gadgets. The event ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday 8 October.

You will need to be a Prime member to make the most of these bargains, but you can try out the service for free for the first 30 days.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400

Cheapest ever price on Amazon? Yes

Average price in the past six months: £275.75 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £159.99

Oscillating right and left

Battery level indicator

Pressure sensor

We like: Includes brushing timer

We don’t like: Diamond shape toothbrush head may not suit everyone

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400 is available in both black and white. It features four brushing modes including Clean, White Plus, Gum Health and Deep Clean Plus. There are also three intensity settings to choose from.

The toothbrush can be connected to the Philips Sonicare app, which offers real-time feedback and personalised coaching.

Read more in our Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400 review.

