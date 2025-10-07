By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Popular Philips electric toothbrush hits cheapest-ever Amazon price - save more than £100

Feel minty fresh for less. These electric toothbrushes are currently on sale for bargain prices this Prime Day
Child brushing teeth with adult

Helping you achieve a spotless smile at a wallet-friendly price, this electric toothbrush is a top pick during Amazon's latest Prime member sale.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400 electric toothbrush has been discounted to £160 for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - the lowest price we've ever seen it on Amazon. Over the last six months, its average price was £275.75, so it's a genuinely great deal. 

Today, Amazon's October Prime Day event is in full swing, with savings on everything from health and beauty products to tech and kitchen gadgets. The event ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday 8 October.

* References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Average price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400

Cheapest ever price on Amazon? Yes

Average price in the past six months: £275.75 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £159.99

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400
  • Oscillating right and left
  • Battery level indicator
  • Pressure sensor

We like: Includes brushing timer

We don’t like: Diamond shape toothbrush head may not suit everyone

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400 is available in both black and white. It features four brushing modes including Clean, White Plus, Gum Health and Deep Clean Plus. There are also three intensity settings to choose from.

The toothbrush can be connected to the Philips Sonicare app, which offers real-time feedback and personalised coaching.

Read more in our Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400 review

More Which?-tested electric toothbrush deals:

