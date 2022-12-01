Revealed: the cheapest supermarket for your Christmas dinner shop

Asda is the cheapest of the traditional supermarkets to shop for your full festive feast this year, Which? analysis has found.

Our elves have crunched the numbers, to find out how much 10 popular yuletide foods cost at Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose. We also analysed a smaller basket of items that were available at Aldi and Lidl.

We've also looked at whether turkey is more expensive this year, plus we reveal the best place to buy your Christmas food according to thousands of Which? members.

Which is the cheapest supermarket for Christmas 2022?

Asda sparkled its way to the top spot with our festive feast of 10 popular Christmas foods costing £30.72. Tesco was the next-cheapest supermarket (£32.07).

Waitrose was the most expensive supermarket in our analysis, at a less-than-merry £43, making it £12.28 more expensive than Asda for the same basket of items.

Supermarket Total cost Asda £30.72 Tesco £32.07 Sainsbury's £35.57 Morrisons £37.21 Waitrose £43

We analysed the prices of 10 popular Christmas table items on sale 26-28 November – these included a frozen medium turkey crown, a stock pot; sides of sprouts, potatoes, parsnips, red cabbage, carrots, cranberry sauce, stuffing and a Christmas pudding.

Ocado is missing from our analysis, as it didn't have a comparable frozen turkey crown. The cheapest frozen turkey it lists online is the M&S British Oakham Turkey Crown (typically 1.53kg) for £19.89, although it's currently out of stock.

How cheap are Aldi and Lidl for Christmas food?

Aldi and Lidl don’t stock quite the same range of items as other supermarkets, so we didn’t include them in our full analysis.

However, in this smaller festive basket, we compared the prices of seven Christmas dinner essentials, including turkey, a stock pot, potatoes, parsnips, red cabbage, carrots and sprouts.

Aldi was the cheapest for our stocking-full of groceries, at £22.30. It was neck and neck with rival Lidl, which came in just 14p more expensive on our festive items.

Supermarket Total cost Aldi £22.30 Lidl £22.44 Asda £23.72 Tesco £23.82 Sainsbury's £26.07 Morrisons £29.52 Waitrose £33.25

Which supermarket is the cheapest for turkey and Christmas pudding?

Aldi and Lidl are the cheapest supermarkets for a frozen turkey crown this Christmas, costing £15.49 at both discounters. Asda is the cheapest of the bigger supermarkets, at £16.50.

At Waitrose, the equivalent turkey is nearly £10 more expensive than at Aldi and Lidl, costing £25.

Supermarket Medium frozen turkey crown (2.3-2.5kg) Aldi £15.49 Lidl £15.49 Asda £16.50 Tesco £17 Sainsbury's £19 Morrisons £21.99 Waitrose £25

Lidl was the cheapest supermarket for Christmas pudding, with a small pud costing £3.79. We couldn't find an equivalent pudding at Aldi at the time of writing.

At the other end of the scale, Waitrose and Sainsbury's were the most expensive for a Christmas pudding.

Supermarket Premium Matured Christmas Pudding Lidl £3.79 Asda £4.50 Morrisons £5 Tesco £5 Sainsbury's £7 Waitrose £7

Is turkey more expensive this year?

We know the price of groceries is rising across the board, but how much more will you pay this year for your Christmas turkey?

We compared the price for a medium frozen turkey crown (2.3-2.5kg weight range) across supermarkets between 2021 and 2022.

Supermarket 2021 2022 % increase Morrisons £17.50 £21.99 26% Asda £14.00 £16.50 18% Aldi £12.99 £15.49 16% Lidl £12.99 £15.49 16% Waitrose £22.00 £25.00 14% Tesco £15.00 £17.00 13% Sainsbury's £17.50 £19.00 9%

Morrisons saw the biggest jump in price when compared to 2021, with a substantial 26% increase. Asda was cheapest overall for a basket-full of Christmas-dinner products, but it saw the second-highest increase in price (18%) of a turkey crown.

Sainsbury's had the smallest percentage price increase on a medium turkey, rising by 9%.

Will turkey prices go up further?

It's not clear if turkey prices will be further impacted by the outbreak of bird flu.

Free-range birds may be harder to get, but new rules from the government about freezing birds could help with supply issues.

Best place to buy Christmas food

In January 2022, we asked more than 7,500 Which? members to rate the taste, quality and value for money of the Christmas food they bought, to find out the best places to stock up on turkey and trimmings.

Our survey results reveal the top-rated retailers for festive favourites including stuffing, pigs in blankets, canapés, desserts and more.

Farms, markets and butchers got the highest satisfaction ratings across the board, but there was close competition from some supermarkets. One budget retailer consistently stood out from the crowd, ranking within the top five in nearly every category. Not only did the taste of its food impress, but members also frequently rated it one of the best value for money.

However, our results show that the quality of the Christmas food you buy can vary considerably depending on where you shop. For example, the top-rated retailer for whole turkey scored a full five stars for quality, while others disappointed, with two big supermarkets scoring just two stars.

To see the full Christmas food survey results and find out which retailers topped our rankings, check out our guide on the best place to buy turkey and trimmings.