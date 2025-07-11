Should crypto form part of your investment portfolio?

Investing in crypto is becoming more and more popular, and with new government rules coming into force in order to boost investor confidence, does it mean you should consider it adding it to your portfolio?

In this episode, Lucia Ariano is joined by Josh Wilson, Which? Investments expert and Richard Daws, founder of crypto insurance company Redefind to help you work out if it’s right for you.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

A transcript of the show is also available here .