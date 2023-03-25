Strangest supermarket substitutions revealed

From dog chews instead of chicken breasts to loo rolls in place of bread rolls, Which? reveals the strangest supermarket substitutions.

We quizzed online grocery shoppers to find the craziest substitutions - and the supermarkets most likely to put a replacement in an order.

But while supermarket substitutions may seem amusing, we also reveal why they aren't always as funny as they seem, what your rights are if you receive unwanted items and the supermarkets where you could end up benefitting if your substitution is worth more than your original choice.

The supermarkets most likely to offer substitutions

When we quizzed thousands of shoppers about their most recent orders at nine of the biggest online supermarkets,* we found that overall, almost half of these (47%) included a substitution.

Here's how that breaks down for each supermarket:

Supermarket Percentage of shoppers receiving a substitution in their most recent shop Asda 62% Aldi 59% Sainsbury's 52% Morrisons 51% Amazon Fresh* 44% Tesco 44% Iceland 35% Show full table

Note: difference between supermarkets are not at all statistically significant. *An Amazon Fresh spokesman said it doesn't currently offer substitutions but Co-op and Morrisons on Amazon do. Some survey respondents may have been answering on those.

The most ridiculous replacements

Customers were also asked what had been the weirdest substitution they had received over the last 12 months.

At Asda, one customer received a pack of toilet rolls instead of bread rolls. Another bewildered shopper received dog chews instead of chicken breasts.

One Aldi click and collect shopper told Which? that they had been given a bag of onions instead of a loaf of bread.

At Sainsbury's, one shopper reported ordering fruit but instead received shoe polish. Another ordered BBQ flavoured crisps and received a packet of bacon.

One Morrisons shopper told Which? that they were given meat sausages instead of veggie burgers, and another received a toothbrush instead of apples.

A Tesco customer complained that they had received an Easter egg despite ordering hot dog rolls. Another ordered a roll of tinfoil which was swapped out for a chocolate santa.

An Iceland shopper revealed that they received strawberries instead of bin bags. Meanwhile one Waitrose customer told Which? that their bottle of wine had been replaced by an alcohol-free bottle.

Why supermarket substitutions aren't always funny

Customers with special dietary requirements fared badly when it came to getting substitutions, across many of the supermarkets included in the study.

Shoppers complained about getting meat or dairy instead of vegetarian or vegan alternatives. One customer said they were sent non-halal meat despite ordering halal.

The same was true for customers with food intolerances. One shopper, whose partner has coeliac disease, had their gluten-free product substituted with a product containing wheat.

Shoppers rated each supermarket on their choice of substitution items as part of our survey. Waitrose fared best; receiving four stars whereas Aldi, Amazon Fresh, Sainsbury’s and Tesco scored three stars. Asda, Iceland and Morrisons scored just two.

How online grocery substitution policies differ

Different supermarkets have different policies on substitutions. While many of them are generally similar, there are some key differences that could make a big impact to you as a shopper.

For example, at Aldi you can't opt out of substitutions (although you can hand them back). At Morrisons, Ocado and Sainsbury's you'll pay more if your substitution costs more than your original choice (although Sainsbury's will give you a voucher for the difference). At the other supermarkets, you won't. Here's a summary:

Supermarkets' substitution policies

Supermarket Can you opt out of substitutions? How are customers told about substitutions? What if the substitute costs more? What if the substitute costs less? Aldi No By email The customer won't pay more Customer pays less Asda Yes By email and staff member The customer won't pay more Customer pays less Iceland Unclear By email Unclear Unclear Morrisons Yes By email and staff member The customer pays more but any discount will still apply Customer pays less Ocado Yes By email and / or text message The customer pays more Customer pays less Sainsbury's Yes Email and order paperwork The customer pays more but gets a voucher for the difference Customer pays less Tesco Yes Staff member The customer won't pay more Customer pays less Show full table

All the supermarkets we asked said customers could hand back any unwanted substitutions to their driver or click and collect staff member.

*In October 2022, Which? surveyed 3,007 members of the UK general public from whom we gathered information on 1,260 supermarket shopping experie​​​​nces for online orders.