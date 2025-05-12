How to get a good night's sleep

Around a third of people in the UK have struggle sleeping, but do you know what you can do ensure you're well rested once you wake up?

In the first episode of this six-part podcast series focussing on improving your health, James Rowe sits down with Which? Food & Health Editor Jess Carson and Kathryn Pinkham, Founder of The Insomnia Clinic to explain what changes you can make to your bedroom and your lifestyle that could help you get a better night's sleep.

Plus, Which? pillows expert Chris Brookes explains what to look for when buying a new pillow.

To listen to this episode, click play on the player below.

A transcript of this show is also available here

