Too much sun? How to spot, treat and prevent heat rash, sun stroke and more

Hot, sunny weather can be something to celebrate – but it can also impact your health, from sunburn and heat rash through to emergency incidents such as heatstroke.
With increasingly unpredictable temperatures it's easy to get caught out.
Dr Adrian Boyle, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine president, says: 'We know that climate change is making our summers hotter, and society needs to acknowledge and be alert to the serious health risk that extreme heat presents.'
Here's what you can do to stay safe when things hot up.
The best treatment is prevention. If you're heading to a sports event, festival or know that you'll be outside all day, check the forecast and plan accordingly, with ways to cover up and plenty of hydration.
Dr Matthew Booker, St John Ambulance associate medical director, advises the following simple steps:
Some people need to take extra care when it's sweltering, including those with:
Skin conditions Exposure to sunlight or UV light can trigger a number of skin conditions, including sun allergy (solar urticaria), polymorphic skin eruption, cold sores and rosacea. Seek advice for any medication that may be suitable, such as antihistamines or steroids, as well as using sun protection and minimising sun exposure.
Migraine and headaches Dehydration can worsen these but a sultry, humid day and rising temperatures can also bring on head pain. The NHS says pressure changes are thought to trigger chemical and electrical changes in the brain, irritating nerves and leading to a headache.
Serious or long-term illness People with conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease, asthma, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and Parkinson's disease may find that their symptoms worsen in the heat, and Dr Boyle says people who are frail or suffering from dementia may be particularly at risk because they're less able to respond to their body's warning signs.
Mental illness Researchers found there were more mental health emergencies on the hottest days. Dr Boyle says: 'People experiencing mental ill health – especially those taking anti-psychotic medication – can be disproportionately affected by hot weather.'
Medications that cause sun sensitivity Some medicines, including common antibiotics, oral contraceptives, steroid creams and antidepressants, can result in sunburn-like symptoms, a rash or other unwanted side effects. Professor Claire Anderson, president of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, says: 'You can reduce your risk of photosensitivity by staying out of direct sunlight, protecting yourself with a high factor sunscreen, and covering up with long sleeves, trousers and a hat.'
Heat rash (also known as prickly heat) occurs when the sweat glands get inflamed or blocked and the trapped sweat produces tiny red spots, blisters or bumps that make the skin feel itchy, prickly or like it's burning.
Treatment focuses on keeping cool and hydrated, staying away from excessive heat, taking a cool bath or shower, applying cold ice packs wrapped in a tea towel for up to 10 minutes, drinking lots of water and wearing loose cotton clothing to allow body heat to escape.
Although heat rash usually clears up in a few days, a pharmacist or healthcare professional may suggest using calamine lotion, antihistamine tablets or hydrocortisone cream (not for under-10s or if you're pregnant) to relieve the itching.
It's worth examining what skin products you use while in the sun if you get it for the first time after using something new, some alcohol-based clear sprays for example may aggravate it.
Prevention is better than cure, so make sure you are using a good quality sunscreen that will protect you from burning and applying it properly.
Sweating is the body's way of keeping us cool, but if we're out in the heat for long periods the slow but sure loss of water and salts can lead to heat exhaustion.
Untreated, this can lead to the more serious heatstroke (sunstroke).
If you have heat exhaustion, this doesn't usually need emergency medical help, as long as you can cool down within 30 minutes.
The advice is to lie down in a cool place with your legs raised and drink water or an isotonic sports drinks, with someone keeping tabs on your breathing, pulse and responsiveness. If there's no improvement after 30 minutes, the NHS says to call 111 or 999.
If you think someone has heatstroke, NHS advice is to try and keep them cool, and call 999.
You can find out more on the NHS heatstroke advice page.
