Virgin Mobile customers being moved to O2: what you need to know

Virgin Media and O2 merged into one company in May 2021 and has been slowly integrating its offering across TV, broadband and mobile deals. The latest step in this process is all Virgin Mobile customers being moved to O2 Mobile.

The first group of customers will be contacted in February, with migrations taking place throughout the year. The provider intends to have moved all existing and newly joined Virgin Mobile customers to O2 plans by the end of 2023.

Virgin Mobile and O2 have committed to setting out exact details and the process to customers at least 30 days ahead of their migration.

The vast majority of customers will not need to replace Sims, port phone numbers or change billing dates or information.

Will my bundle change when I move to O2?

O2 has said the incoming Virgin Mobile customers will continue to receive unlimited texts and voice calls. They will also get either double the data or unlimited data for the same amount they are currently paying each month.

The networks have made a commitment that no customers will see the cost of their plan rise as a result of this move, so it should only have positives.

Will mobile reception be worse with O2?

Mobile reception and download speeds should be the same with O2 as with Virgin Mobile. After the merger in 2021, Virgin Mobile ended its partnership with Vodafone's network, and moved all its customers on to O2’s network.

This means the infrastructure providing calls, texts and data will be the same as Virgin Mobile customers currently experience, just handled directly by O2.

What are the other benefits of moving to O2?

Virgin Mobile customers will gain access to a variety of O2 benefits and perks, such as:

O2 Priority, which includes offers, prize draws and early access to event ticket sales.

No EU roaming charges up to 25GB usage.

O2 switch up, a scheme that lets you trade in your phone for a new one at any time. Find out more in our article O2 Switch Up: what you need to know .

. On an O2 Plus plan you can choose from up to 12 months of Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Audible, Cafeyn, McAfee Mobile security (including a VPN), or 6 months of Disney+, Amazon Music Unlimited, 6 months Free Apple Music and receive an extended warranty and Travel Inclusive Zone.

On Non-Plus plans you can get up to 6 months of Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, Cafeyn, McAfee Mobile security (inc VPN), or Disney+.

What if I don’t want to move to O2?

Customers have the right to exit a contract when a change is made that is not exclusively to their benefit. However, as Virgin Mobile and O2 are insisting that no customer will pay more than they currently are, and they will only receive more data than their existing deal, the move to O2 should provide a clear benefit to Virgin Mobile customers. Despite this, if you are tied to a contract and do not want to become an O2 customer, contact the provider and ask what options are available for ending your contract.

Customers who are outside their initial contract term, or on a rolling monthly contract, are free to switch at any time. It's always a good idea to shop around when a contract ends, to make sure you can't get better value elsewhere.

If you want to make a change, learn how to switch mobile provider and which networks are used by each provider.