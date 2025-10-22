Watch out for Windows 10 scams

Microsoft ending its support for Windows 10 PCs could expose you to security vulnerabilities and scams.

If your computer has Windows 10, you can ensure your PC keeps receiving security support by extending your licence. Microsoft lets you do this for one year only, for free - find out more about Windows 10 losing security support and how you can take action.

However, even if you extend your licence, this won't protect you against scams. And scammers are always using current events in their schemes to appear more convincing. Below, we've rounded up the five scams you're most likely to come across that are aimed at Windows 10 users. Use our advice to stay safe.

1. Phishing messages

Scam messages and emails could be sent out telling you to upgrade Windows 10 to Windows 11 by following a dodgy link.

As always, these links lead to malicious websites that either install malware on your computer or ask for your personal and financial information. Either way, your data will be at risk.

If your PC supports Windows 11, you can upgrade via Windows update on your PC. Find out more - see Windows 10 losing security support: upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

Alternatively, you can extend your Windows 10 licence for one year only, using Microsoft's free Extended Security Updates programme, on your PC. You can do this via Update & Security and will need to backup your settings to the cloud - see our step-by-step guide on Windows 10 losing security support: extend your Windows 10 licence.

Random and unexpected pop-ups appearing on your computer should always be treated with caution.

Scammers might exploit the Windows 10 support ending using pop-ups which claim that you need to call Microsoft support or an antivirus company to upgrade your device due to it being compromised.

The pop-up will include a number to call which will put you through to a scammer intent on getting you to reveal personal information. Read our guide on how to stop scam pop-ups on Windows.

3. ‘Free’ upgrades

Watch out for adverts, emails or text messages offering hacks to get you a Windows 11 upgrade for free. Some of these scams may even claim you can be upgraded if your PC isn’t compatible with Windows 11, which isn’t the case.

There are basic specs your computer needs - you can use our free tool to find out whether yours is Windows 11 compatible. But what trips up a lot of older PCs ts TMP2.0. This is a security requirement for Windows 11 and it helps make the operating system more secure than Windows 10. it can be a physical chip on the motherboard or firmware that works with your PC's processor.

If you build your own PC, you may have TMP2.0 but it might not be enabled. This Microsoft support page can help you get it switched on.

If not, you’ll need a new PC. Alternatively, you can switch from Windows 10 to an alternative, free operating system:

4. Malware

If you continue to use Windows 10 and don't extend your licence, then over time your PC will be at risk from malware.

Hackers could exploit new vulnerabilities they discover in the operating system. As Microsoft will no longer be offering security updates to your PC, it won't be protected from attack.

Having up to date antivirus installed won't be enough to protect you. This is because it can’t make changes to the operating system.

5. Tech support cold calls

Remote access scams have been circulating for years and scammers may start to use the end of Windows 10 support in dangerous cold calls.

These calls start by claiming to be from a company such as an IT department, your telecoms provider or bank and convince you that your computer is comprised. The fraudster goes on to convince you that they need access to your device in order to fix this problem.

They then use remote access software to access your computer. You will see a fake screen that makees it seem like they’re working on fixing the issue, while in reality they will be stealing your personal and financial information.

Reporting Windows 10 scams

If you’re targeted by any of these scams, you should report them by:

Forwarding scam texts to 7726 to report them to your phone provider.

Forwarding dodgy emails to report@phishing.gov.uk to report them to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and websites to the NCSC using a form on the NCSC website .

. Calls can be reported by forwarding the number to 7726. Calls on WhatsApp can be reported by selecting the ‘i’ next to the call on your call log, scrolling to the bottom and pressing ‘report.’

To report scam ads on social media, select the three dots in the top right corner and press 'report.'

If you lose any money to a scam, call your bank immediately using the number on the back of your bank card and report it to Action Fraud , or call the police on 101 if you’re in Scotland.