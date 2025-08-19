By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Where are the cheapest places to buy a cottage?

Cottage prices range from £100k to over £800k across the UK
Sam Wilson

Sam covers personal finance topics, from the best savings rates to the reasons mortgage lenders say no. He enjoys crunching the numbers to help consumers get ahead.

Cottages are rising up buyers’ wishlists, and new analysis shows how much the price varies across the UK.

Property website Zoopla has identified the regions where cottages are most affordable – with average prices starting at £100,000 – as well as the areas where they come at a premium.

Here, Which? also looks at where demand is falling, what buyers are searching for and how to work out what you can afford.

Where are the most affordable cottages in the UK?

In nearly all of the cheapest areas to buy a cottage, average asking prices come in below the UK’s average sold price of £268,652, according to Land Registry data. 

Zoopla’s research points to East Renfrewshire as the most affordable location overall. This rural area, which sits between Glasgow and Kilmarnock, is around an hour from Clyde Muirshiel Regional Park – the largest regional park in Scotland.

In England, the cheapest local authority for cottage buyers is Sunderland, where the average asking price is £115,000.

The table shows the most affordable area in each region, on average, to buy a cottage.

ScotlandEast Renfrewshire£100,000
WalesNeath Port Talbot£170,000
Yorkshire and The HumberBradford£200,000
LondonSutton£450,000
South EastSouthampton£280,000
North EastSunderland£115,000
West MidlandsStoke-on-Trent£238,000

Source: Zoopla

Where are the most expensive cottages in the UK?

The most expensive local authority to buy a cottage in the UK, on average, is Slough. Zoopla estimates the average price to be over £800,000 – more than three times the UK average house price.

While the town itself is a busy urban area, its location on the border of Buckinghamshire and Berkshire means it includes access to more traditional and picturesque villages nearby. 

In Wales, the most expensive area to buy a cottage is Monmouthshire, where you'll also find the happiest place in the country, according to Rightmove research. The town of Monmouth ranked fourth overall in its latest Happy at Home Index and was the highest-ranked place in Wales.

The table shows the most expensive area in each region, on average, to buy a cottage.

East MidlandsSouth Northamptonshire & Gedling£400,000
East of EnglandWelwyn Hatfield£662,500
North EastNorthumberland£300,000
North WestCheshire West and Chester£375,000
ScotlandEast Lothian£381,000
South EastSlough£824,500
South WestGloucester£531,500

Source: Zoopla Research 2025

Where you’ll find the most cottages for sale

The highest proportion of cottages for sale is in the Derbyshire Dales, making it a strong option for buyers drawn to countryside living and exploring the great outdoors. 

Other hotspots include coastal areas such as South Hams in the South West, home to Salcombe, and North Norfolk, which includes Holt, Wells-next-the-Sea and Burnham Market. 

The table lists the areas in each region where you are most likely to find a cottage. 

East MidlandsDerbyshire Dales21.4%£310,000
WalesGwynedd19%£244,000
WalesCeredigion16.6%£292,500
South WestForest of Dean16.3%£380,500
South WestCotswold15.4%£525,000
North WestEden15.3%£275,000
Yorkshire and The HumberRyedale14.5%£365,000

Source: Zoopla Research 2025

Cottages now a top search term for buyers

Zoopla data shows that 'cottage' was the fourth most popular search term on its site in 2024.

Interest has grown steadily over the past two years. The term didn’t appear in the top 10 in 2022, but rose to seventh place in 2023 before climbing again in 2024.

The table shows Zoopla’s 10 most searched-for property terms this year.

RankPhrase
1Freehold
2Garage
3Annexe
4Cottage
5Double garage
6Rural 
7Pool 

Source: Zoopla

Is buyer demand falling?

The latest housing market survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) shows buyer demand is falling month-on-month. In July 2025 there were 6% fewer new-buyer enquiries, following a 4% increase in June.

Nationally, the data points to a slowdown, but the picture varies by region. Demand was weaker in East Anglia, the South East and South West of England, while Scotland, Northern Ireland and London all saw an increase in buyer enquiries.

If you’re looking to buy, cooling demand could give you more room to negotiate on price. But if you're also selling, it’s important to set a realistic asking price to attract interest.

Colleen Babcock, from Rightmove, says: 'What’s most important to remember in this market is that the price is key to selling. The decade-high level of buyer choice means that discerning buyers can quickly spot when a home looks overpriced compared to the many others that may be available in their area.'

What to consider before choosing where to buy 

There’s a lot to weigh up when deciding where to live – from neighbourhood safety and local schools to transport links and proximity to work or family.

Our guide to finding the best place to live sets out the key factors to research before narrowing down your options.

Your budget will also play a big part. You can get a rough idea of what you might be able to borrow using our mortgage calculator, but it’s important to keep an eye on mortgage rates to understand what you can realistically afford.

Rates have been falling gradually since February, following three base-rate cuts in February, May and August. Many experts expect another cut before the end of the year.

Right now, the best fixed-rate mortgage deals range from just above 3.7% to just under 5%, depending on your loan-to-value (LTV) ratio

