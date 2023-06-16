Which? Awards 2023: full list of winning brands revealed

This year's Which? Awards winners have been unveiled, celebrating the brands that went the extra mile for customers.

The cost of living crisis remains top of many consumers' priorities, but it wasn't just value for money that informed judges' decisions. Exemplary products and customer service were also important factors.

So, without further ado, here are full details of this year's winners:

Which? utilities brand of the year

Winner: Smarty

Smarty Also shortlisted: Octopus Energy, VOXI, Zen Internet

It's the first time Smarty has been named utilities brand of the year in recognition of its great value for money offer at a time when consumers are concerned about budgets

The mobile provider, which has been a Which? Recommended Provider since 2021, also scooped a great value endorsement and was commended for offering excellent value across a variety of data deals.

And, unlike others, it doesn't burden its customers with inflation-based mid-contract price rises. In our most recent consumer survey, 86% rated the provider as good or excellent value for money.

Which? lifestyle tech brand of the year

Winner: Google

Google Also shortlisted: Apple, Garmin, OnePlus, Samsung

Google is the first ever winner of this new award, with the quality of its products and value for money topping the reasons for being named.

Its smartphones are some of the cheapest on average, and the brand also stands out for its product range.

During the awards period, all Google’s security cameras were Best Buys, with its new Google Pixel watch earning the company its first Best Buy in the wearables category.

Which? computing brand of the year

Winner: Samsung

Samsung Also shortlisted: Apple, Bitdefender, Framework

The tech giant bagged the gong for computing brand of the year, having already earned Best Buy status for 12 of its 14 laptops tested.

Common themes among Samsung’s computers are great battery life, vibrant screens and speedy performance - three of the most important factors to consider when buying a laptop.

The judges commended the brand for its ability to make top-tier Best Buy laptops at lower prices than its main rivals. In particular, Samsung’s models from 2022 have received a price cut, making them brilliant bargains for those who don’t need the absolute latest tech.

As such, it’s an especially worthy winner this year, helping ensure that people with lower budgets have access to great products in these expensive times.

Which? large kitchen appliance brand of the year

Winner: AEG

AEG Also shortlisted: Bosch, LG, Miele, Samsung

AEG walked away with the large kitchen appliance brand award in recognition of the high-scoring products Which? has tested this year across a good range of categories and budgets.

In particular, the brand offers a large selection of home appliances, many of which excel in our lab tests. This year, half the AEG appliances we’ve tested have earned our Best Buy seal of approval. With affordable Best Buys and reliable products, AEG is a worthy winner.

Which? travel brand of the year

Winner: Jet2

Jet2 Also shortlisted: Audley Travel, Landmark Trust, Ramblers Walking Holidays, Zest Car Rental

Jet2, which specialises in bargain-priced package trips, scooped the award for the second year in a row.

It's been tough couple of years for travel, with the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the industry particularly hard. But Jet2 has weathered the turbulence admirably and is providing customers with exactly what they want from a beach or poolside holiday – at a very reasonable price.

Its airline is also a Which? Recommended Provider, with Jet2 earning an impressive customer score of 86% in our most recent consumer survey.

Which? banking brand of the year

Winner: Starling Bank

Starling Bank Also shortlisted: First Direct, Nationwide Building Society

Starling Bank has earned the title of banking brand of the year for the third year in a row.

It was named a Which? Recommended Provider for current accounts in 2022, achieving one of the highest customer scores we've ever awarded in this category and earning five stars for every part of its service we could rate.

Many customers praised how easy its app is to use. It has features such as Spaces, which rounds up your spending to the nearest pound and pops the spare change into a virtual piggy bank.

It also continues to be one of the cheapest banks for both spending abroad and overdrafts.

Which? insurance brand of the year

Winner: NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual Also shortlisted: Aviva, Churchill, Direct Line, LV

Whether it’s about dealing with queries or keeping you updated on a claim, NFU Mutual customers have been singling out its service in over 10 years of our satisfaction surveys. This year, it’s a Which? Recommended Provider for car and home insurance.

The brand offers car insurance, home insurance and landlord insurance, although it doesn't sell policies online – you'll need to buy them over the phone or visit a local branch.

Which? retailer of the year

Winner: Richer Sounds

Richer Sounds Also shortlisted: Liz Earle Beauty Co., Maxi Cosi, Screwfix, Seasalt

For the third year running, Richer Sounds has been named retailer of the year. The British home entertainment brand was the highest scoring brand across all our retail surveys this year.

The company continues to have consistently high customer scores and its returns policies are top notch. As a result, it has also been named a Which? Recommended Provider.

Richer Sounds receives top marks for customer experience and is commended for its value for money.

Which? car brand of the year

Winner: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Also shortlisted: DS Automobiles, Honda, Lexus

Mercedes scooped car brand of the year, with judges commending the way it has embraced electrification, with its burgeoning EQ range performing exceptionally well in our tests. The car giant also beat the competition to be crowned most reliable EV manufacturer in our in the latest Which? car survey.

Based on our findings, the brand was also highly commended for its diverse model range and a whopping 10 Best Buy ratings were awarded to the new cars we’ve tested.

Which? home entertainment brand of the year

Winner: LG

LG Also shortlisted: Apple, Panasonic, Samsung

It's the fourth year running that LG has won this award, scoring highly for the performance of its TVs and sound bars.

The brand had the highest number of Best Buys for both TVs and soundbars during the judging period, with our tests showing no dud models in its range.

Which? small kitchen appliance brand of the year

Winner: Philips

Philips Also shortlisted: Bosch, De’Longhi, Russell Hobbs

This award, previously called Which? kitchen and household products brand of the year, was given to Philips for its high scores across a range of categories.

Not only does the brand offer affordable prices, our tests found excellence across multiple small domestic appliance categories, such as coffee machines and steam irons. It also has an impressive number of Eco Buys and Best Buys.

Philips is rated highly by consumers and has a track record of fault-free appliances, even after years of use.

Which? Trusted Trader of the year

Winner: Vantage Windows and Doors

Vantage Windows and Doors Also shortlisted: Easystep Stairlifts, LCM Roofing, Move on Removals and Storage

Vantage Windows and Doors has been endorsed as a Trusted Trader since 2017 and customer reviews reflect the great service it offers. In particular, the brand was praised for its tone when responding to customers and making each one feel appreciated. It also carries out work in the local community and for charity.

As a company, Vantage Windows and Doors promotes a sense of togetherness within its workforce and employees seem proud of the company's achievements.

'Consumers are looking to get the most out of every penny they spend'

Anabel Hoult, Which? Chief Executive, says:

'Today’s winners represent the very best customer-centric business, products and services and they should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved.

'From services like banking and insurance, to mobile phone providers and the products we are buying for our homes, now more than ever consumers are looking to get the most out of every penny they spend.

'In the current climate, winning a coveted Which? Award has become more relevant and important than ever. Not only are the prizes underpinned by our independence, and by our rigorous and impartial testing and research, but these accolades also send a clear message to consumers that a product or service is the very best the market has to offer.'

How we selected the Which? Awards 2023 winners

At Which?, our product tests and investigations are 100% independent – the same applies when it comes to the Which? Awards. We aren't influenced by any third parties over which brands win or make our shortlists, and brands can't nominate themselves.

To select the winning brands, our expert judging panel look for innovative companies that go the extra mile for their customers. Plus, those companies need to offer great value for money. We also conduct independent satisfaction surveys and product tests to hear what customers have to say, and our judges take all of this into account.

