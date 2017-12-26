Best and worst delivery companies

Find out what online shoppers really think of the couriers that deliver their packages.

Wondering which courier or postal service can get your package delivered on time?

Delivery can be a double-edged sword – while it offers convenience for most people, it can cause headaches, too.

You might not always get to choose who will be dropping your packages off when you order online, but some websites give you several delivery options. Or you might be sending packages yourself and want to know which delivery companies shoppers would recommend.

When we asked shoppers to rate delivery companies, new entrants City Sprint and UK Mail came out on top, with Amazon Logistics not far behind.

At the bottom of the table DPD and Yodel are in joint-twelfth position, though they both scored a respectable 80%.

Scroll down to see the full table of the best delivery companies from 2017.

Best and worst delivery companies 2017

Delivery companies rated Delivery company Satisfaction score 1 City Sprint (73) 92% 2 UK Mail (131) 88% 3 Amazon Logistics (500) 87% 4 Private courier/local independent company (359) 86% 5 Parcelforce (311) 84% = Royal Mail (regular post) (1,980) 84% 7 Hermes/My Hermes (1,252) 83% = Royal Mail (signed for post) (852) 83% 9 DHL (401) 82% = Fedex (189) 82% 11 UPS (76) 81% 12 DPD (655) 80% = Yodel (483) 80%

Using the table

Sample sizes: Sample sizes are in brackets.

How we rated delivery companies

In June 2017, we asked 10,500 members of the UK public to tell us about their experiences of shopping online over the previous six months, including the delivery process. To be included in our results, we needed at least 30 responses for each delivery company.

Common delivery problems

Around 20% of shoppers told us that their deliveries had arrived late, though this has decreased from 32% a year ago.

14% of you said that a delivery you'd ordered had never turned up; another 14% said that the delivery driver had left a 'you were out' card while you were in the house.

Of the people we surveyed who had a problem when shopping online, 18% received a faulty item, while 14% didn’t receive the parcel at all – although, this isn’t always the fault of delivery firms.