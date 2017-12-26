Alpha Boiler Guide

Alpha boilers have been available in the UK for the past 50 years, and the company says that choosing an Alpha boiler is an assurance of quality and the best technology money can buy.

Alpha offers a range of combi, heat-only, and regular and system boilers in a variety of sizes to suit almost any type of home. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our Alpha boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, enabling us guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 200 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.