Alpha Boiler Guide

Alpha boilers have been available in the UK for the past 50 years, and the company says that choosing an Alpha boiler is an assurance of quality and the best technology money can buy.
Alpha offers a range of combi, heat-only, and regular and system boilers in a variety of sizes to suit almost any type of home. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our Alpha boiler reviews.
Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, enabling us guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 200 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.
How much do Alpha boilers cost?
Alpha boilers can cost anywhere between £700 and £2,250, depending on the size and type.
Alpha boilers installation
Expect to pay up to £1,500 for a new boiler installed in a new location. For more information about how much you should expect to pay, see our guide to the cost of installing a boiler.
Alpha servicing and warranties
Alpha offers two-, three-, five- or seven-year warranties on its boilers, depending on the accreditation level of the installer.
Alpha contact details
You can contact Alpha at the following address:
Alpha
Nepicar House
London Road
Wrotham Heath
Sevenoaks, Kent
TN15 7RS
Or through the Alpha website.
Alpha general enquiries
0844 871 8760