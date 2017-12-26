Worcester Bosch Boiler Guide

British manufacturer Worcester Bosch has been making domestic gas boilers since 1962. It employs more than 2,000 people in Worcester and Derbyshire and is part of the multinational Bosch Group.

Worcester Bosch offers four types of combi boilers that supply heat and instant hot water. The Greenstar Junior series is the basic-level range for apartments and one-bathroom properties. The Greenstar Si series is for slightly larger properties and offers a higher hot water flow rate. The top of the range Greenstar CDi range can cope with properties with two bathrooms and provide flow rates of up to 17.2 L per minute. The Greenstar Highflow CDi series comprises of floor-standing combis for large properties.

For homes with a traditional heat-only boiler (those that use a cold water tank and hot water cylinder for the hot water supply), Worcester Bosch offers the Greenstar Ri series that can be installed in a cabinet, the higher powered CDi boilers for larger properties and the FS CDi regular for properties where a wall-mounting is not feasible.

The compact Greenstar 12i to 24i series and larger 30CDi system boiler provide a wide range of outputs for homes that use a hot water cylinder but no cold water tank.

You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 100 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.