Best and worst energy companies

Find out what thousands of energy customers think of their suppliers. Use our research to choose the best energy company for you.

Our biggest-ever UK energy satisfaction survey covers 23 suppliers in Great Britain and six in Northern Ireland, and captures the experiences of nearly 9,000 energy customers. This gives you the most comprehensive view of energy suppliers yet – and a unique guide to choosing the very best companies and avoiding the worst.

As well as rating the 'big six' energy suppliers - British Gas, EDF Energy, Eon, Npower, SSE and Scottish Power - we also investigate smaller companies. This includes Extra Energy, First Utility, Ovo Energy and The Co-operative Energy. Their customers tell us what they really think of the service they receive, so you can use our results to find out which firm is best for you.

This year, smaller supplier Ovo Energy came out on top for the second year running. Big firm Npower sits at the bottom again. Keep reading to discover the best and worst energy suppliers.

If you live in Northern Ireland, we have reviews of every energy firm - including Power NI and SSE Aitricity. To find out which are the best and worst energy companies in Northern Ireland according to their customers, head to Northern Ireland electricity and gas firms.

Want to know which energy companies have the best tariffs?

We asked 8,917 energy customers to rate their energy suppliers on their customer service and how they deal with complaints, value for money, the accuracy and clarity of bills and whether they feel the energy company helps them to save money. You can see the full results of our survey in the table, below. Click the links to find out more about individual energy companies.

There are no Which? Recommended Providers this year. This is because no energy companies managed to pass all of our tough criteria, including high customer satisfaction, and policies in the consumer’s interest. Scroll down to find out how energy firms qualify to become Which? Recommended Providers.

Looking for our Northern Ireland results? Go to Northern Ireland electricity and gas firms.

Interpreting the energy survey results

Energy companies are ordered in our table, above, based on their customer score. The full survey table (click the link below the table to reveal this) also shows how the companies scored on our other criteria. So if great customer service is important to you, our table reveals each company's customer service rating - the more stars, the better.

We asked customers to rate their energy company's customer service and how it handles complaints, its value for money, the clarity and accuracy of bills and how it helps you save energy. We then asked how satisfied they felt overall, and whether they would recommend their energy company to a friend – this forms the customer satisfaction score. You can use the customer score to quickly compare the different companies.

Ovo Energy tops the table for the second year running, closely followed by newcomer Places for People (PFP) Energy, and Ebico. Price is the most important consideration when choosing a new energy supplier, according to our customer survey, so it’s no surprise that the highest-scoring energy companies are considered good value for money by their customers.

Price isn’t everything though – and being good value for money doesn’t mean they’re necessarily the cheapest on the market. Two of the three top-scoring firms, PFP and Ebico, are not-for-profit and don’t offer the cheapest deals. In fact Ebico and Ecotricity (in sixth place) offer some of the priciest tariffs. But they keep their customers satisfied.

In fact, after price and good value for money, our survey reveals that customer service is the most important factor for consumers when choosing an energy supplier.

The Big Six

The biggest six energy suppliers are in the lower half of the table. Npower is the lowest-scoring supplier for the seventh year in a row. It's the only suppler whose customers scored it one star for value for money. See our big six energy companies guide for full details about each firm.

Which? Recommended Provider award

In addition to the satisfaction survey results, we also carried out a comprehensive analysis of energy companies' practices, policies and prices. We award Which? Recommended Provider (WRP) status to those companies which pass all of our criteria so we're confident that they're the best of the best and won't let you down.

To be rated as a Which? Recommended Provider, an energy supplier needs to:

Be in the top group of companies rated the highest by their customers.

Have no fines or sanctions brought against them by, or make redress payments in arrangement with, regulatory bodies, such as Ofgem and the Advertising Standards Authority, in the past year.

Follow policies that we think are in the best interest of the consumer. We scored energy companies against a set of 32 criteria that cover the main elements of the consumer journey including: complaints processes, billing, customer service and account management.

Be better than average on call waiting times to their customer service and sales lines.

Pass our final price analysis. Energy firms must have a variable or fixed tariff in the cheapest part of the market for low, medium and high users for the average user across Great Britain. They also must not have a variable or fixed tariff in the most expensive band.

No energy suppliers passed every criteria to become Which? Recommended Providers in 2017. In 2016, there were two Which? Recommended Providers.

Who came close?

Ovo Energy was the closest contender. It passed our assessments but then paid out £54,000 in redress in December 2016, arranged with regulator Ofgem, for missing customer appointments and failing to pay compensation. So it misses out on WRP status this year.

Ecotricity and Ebico are both close contenders and passed on all criteria except price - they don't offer any tariffs in the cheapest part of the market. So they're worth considering if you don't mind paying a bit more for a good service.

Flow Energy, a WRP in 2016, narrowly missed out this year as its score for its policies and practices was slightly below average.

How quickly do energy companies respond to customers?

Though you can contact most energy companies by email, live chat and social media, the majority of us still choose to pick up the phone to speak with our energy company.

So we conduct snapshot investigations to reveal how long customers have to wait to have their phone calls answered by a human being.

For the first time this year, we also contacted energy suppliers via live chat (if they offered it) or email or online form (if they didn’t offer live chat) to find out how long it takes to get a response from a human.

In our latest investigation in September and October 2017, we contacted energy suppliers a total of 1,044 times. We made 768 phone calls to 33 energy companies, calling each supplier’s customer service and sales lines where available. We also sent 274 emails, online form requests and live chat messages.

Answering the phone quickly is not impossible. Bulb managed to answer calls to its customers services in less than 30 seconds on average, making it the fastest energy supplier to put us through to a human this year.

While Ebico has managed to pick-up the phone to customers in 45 seconds or less on average in all six of our mystery shopping investigations so far.

To see the full results of our 2017 investigation, read our story on energy company call waiting times 2017 which includes how fast companies responded to live chat and whether it’s worth emailing if you need a speedy response.

If you live in Northern Ireland, we included all gas and electricity companies this year too; find out how quickly your energy supplier answered the phone. [link]

We can help you save money on your energy bills.