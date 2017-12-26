Grow your own monthly jobs
Grow your own jobs for August
There can almost be too much to harvest in August, especially tomatoes and runner beans. At the plot, watering is a priority and there's veg you can plant for now for crops later in the year.
What to do in August
Greenhouse
- Keep picking cucumbers
- Harvest tomatoes
- Sow carrots for a treat next year
- Water and feed peppers
Outdoors
- Water if the weather is dry
- Watch out for blight
- Harvest maincrop potatoes
- Make compost
- Tidy up strawberry plants
- Plant winter brassicas
- Pick sweetcorn
- Deal with gluts
The rest of the garden
Read our guide to gardening jobs for August.