Matching kettle and toaster sets, like the Breville models above, are a quick and easy way to refresh the overall look of your kitchen.

Most popular brands, including Breville, Dualit, DeLonghi, Morphy Richards and Russell Hobbs make matching kettle and toaster sets, so there are plenty to choose from.

We've rounded up a selection of matching sets below to suit different budgets and kitchens. And, to make sure you get the best deal, we've included our top tips for buying a great-value kettle and toaster set further down the page.

While a matching set can brighten up your worktop, you'll also want to be sure it's good at making your tea and toast. We've reviewed more than 50 kettles that have matching toasters, so if the selection below isn't to your taste, head to our kettle reviews to find the best kettle for you.

If great toast is your top priority, start with our Best Buy Toasters.

Breville Aurora kettle (VKJ741) and toaster (VTT475)