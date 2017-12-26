Smart light bulbs
Philips Hue vs other smart lighting systems
By Martin Pratt
Article 3 of 3
Philips Hue are the most popular smart light bulbs, but are they any better than bulbs from Hive, LIFX, Ikea and Osram? We take a look.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
When they were first released in 2012, Philips Hue smart light bulbs were one of the earliest examples of the new technology. Now they are one of the most popular smart devices around and a great introduction to the ever-expanding catalogue of internet-connected tech. Do they deserve their popularity or would you be better off choosing a bulb from one of Philips' competitors?
We've tested Philips Hue bulbs as well as those made by Hive, Ikea, LIFX and Osram to see what, if anything, sets Hue bulbs apart. Below, we compare features and our own test scores to see which bulb is the shining light atop the smart-bulb throne.
To see which models we recommend and which we don't, head to our guide to the top smart light bulbs for 2017.
Everything you need to know about Philips Hue bulbs
Hue has been on the market for five years and Philips offers a comprehensive range of bulbs, from basic white bulbs to colour-changing ones that can react to what's on the TV. There are also several colour-changing lamps.
- Philips Hue White - these bulbs can be dimmed using the app, but you can't adjust the colour temperature or the colour.
- Philips Hue Ambiance - these white bulbs can be dimmed and the colour temperature can be adjusted from a warm yellow light to a colder white light.
- Philips Hue Colour Ambiance - at the top of the range is the Colour Ambiance bulbs, which can change colour completely. So you can have red when you're watching a horror film and a soothing blue for afterwards when you need to calm your fraught nerves.
The Hue app on your phone allows you to set schedules. You could have it so that the lights come on when you're due home from work, or have them set to come on and off while you're on holiday to simulate someone being in the house.
They also work with a range of smart hubs, including voice-activated ones, such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home. You could say, 'OK Google, dim the lights in my living room' rather than reaching for your phone.
Hue bulbs also have a pleasant wake-up feature that slowly turns the lights on in your bedroom to rouse you gently from sleep.
All very good, but most other smart bulbs can do near enough the same thing, so we'll need to look to our testing to find out whether the Philips Hue bulbs are more impressive when it comes to light quality, ease of use and privacy.
Philips Hue vs Hive, Ikea Tradfri, LIFX and Osram
Our expert tests look at how easy each of these bulbs are to set up, how simple the apps are to use, whether they do a good job of keeping your data and network secure, and if the quality is as good as the best conventional bulbs.
Only logged-in Which? members can see the results below and find out if any smart bulbs can beat Philips Hue. If you're not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.
|Ease of use
|Set-up
|Privacy
|Light quality
|With a simple-to-use app and dazzling light quality, this is the best smart light bulb we've tested.
|Score
|76%
|This bulb is a good option, though the light quality isn't as good as the best bulb we've tested and dimming the lights is fiddly.
|Score
|65%
|The best bulb for rendering colour and a doddle to set up, although it's a great deal brighter than claimed.
|Score
|64%
|Some irritating niggles with the app hold this bulb back, but it is one of the most efficient bulbs we've tested.
|Score
|59%
|Another efficient bulb, but this one is significantly brighter than claimed and brightness consistency between bulbs is poor.
|Score
|57%
KeyMember Content
Smart light bulb brands explained
Hive
Hive is better known for its thermostats, but it does a whole range of smart tech, including plugs, cameras, sensors and bulbs.
White bulbs, bulbs with adjustable colour temperature and bulbs that can change colour are all available. A hub is required to control the bulbs from your phone and it's the most expensive of the models we've tested at £80.
Hive doesn't make any spotlight bulbs yet, but its standard bulbs are available with bayonet or edison fittings.
To see if Hive's bulbs are a worthy edition to its smart home range click through to our Hive smart bulb review.
Ikea
Ikea's range of Tradfri bulbs feature spotlight as well as conventional bulbs, but they are all simple dimmable bulbs, with no option for colour temperature or colour-changing versions.
They require a hub to work and it is currently a closed network, which means you won't be able to use a smart hub to control the bulbs or set up routines that makes them come on when motion sensors are triggered.
Ikea has said it is planning to update the bulbs in the future to work with smart hubs, but these aren't your best option if you have a Samsung SmartThings hub, an Amazon Echo or another hub at home already.
Should Ikea stick to furniture? Read our full Ikea Tradfri review to find out.
LIFX
Like Philips, LIFX has a large range of bulbs, including spotlights and conventional bulbs. You can choose from white and colour-changing bulbs and they need a hub to be connected to your router to work.
They are compatible with a range of smart hubs and you can control them with your voice if you have an Amazon Echo or Google Home.
LIFX also does a night-vision bulb, which functions in the usual way with the added benefit of helping infrared security cameras see better in the dark.
For our definitive verdict of LIFX smart bulbs head to our LIFX Generation 3 review.
Osram
Osram calls its smart bulb system Lightify and there are dimmable white bulbs, colour-temperature bulbs and colour-changing bulbs to choose from.
A hub is required, though it doesn't need to be wired to your router, and it will work with other smart hubs if you want to set up routines or control them with your voice.
You can choose from spotlight bulbs as well as conventional bayonet and edison cap bulbs.
Read our Osram smart light bulb review to see if Osram's years of bulb-making experience has paid off.