Best deals on the most popular mobile phones

Best contract deals on the Samsung Galaxy S8

Out of Vodafone, EE and O2, Vodafone offers the cheapest way to own the Samsung Galaxy S8. You can pay £36 a month with a £129.99 upfront cost, meaning you’ll spend £993.99 over 24 months. However, this only gives you 1GB of data, so you’d have to be careful with browsing over 4G or 3G – using more than 1GB in a month will incur extra costs.

We think EE offers a good deal on the Samsung Galaxy S8. You can pay £219.99 upfront with a £35.99 monthly cost (£1,083.75 over 24 months). With this, you get unlimited texts and minutes, a generous 7GB of data, and free six months of Apple Music thrown in (you’ll need to download the app from the Google Play store).

If your biggest consideration is having loads of data, you might want to look at Vodafone. For 60GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts, you’ll pay £9.99 upfront and £68 each month – a total of £1,641.99 over 24 months.

Head to our Samsung Galaxy S8 review to find out whether it’s a phone worth investing in.

Best contract deals on the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)

EE has the cheapest contract deal on the Galaxy A3 (2017) compared with Vodafone and O2 – and it’s better too. You’ll pay at least £471.75 over 24 months (£17.99 a month, £39.99 upfront), and you’ll get 1GB of data and six months free of Apple Music. Conversely, the cheapest deals from Vodafone (£506 over 24 months) and O2 (£525.99 over 24 months) offer just 500MB of data.

If you want a bit more data, EE might be a good option. For 5GB of data, you pay £25.99 a month with no upfront cost – meaning you’d spend £623.76 over 24 months. For 5GB through O2, you’ll pay £35 a month, meaning it’s over £200 more than on O2 over 24 months.

Is this mid-range handset worth considering? Head to our full Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) review to find out.

Best contract deals on the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

As with the A3 (2017) EE offers the cheapest contract deal on the Galaxy A5 (2017), compared with Vodafone and O2. You get 1GB of data for £17.99 a month and £129.99 upfront. The cheapest deals on O2 and Vodafone are more expensive than EE’s, and offer just 500MB of data.

If you use your phone a lot, you’ll probably want plenty of data in your bundle – otherwise you’ll need to pay extra for more data used. EE gives you 5GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes for £30.99 a month and £39.99 upfront, costing £783.75 over 24 months. Vodafone, on the other hand, charges £34 a month and no upfront cost for 4GB of data, £816 overall. Here, the EE contract is cheaper and gives you more data.

Before deciding on which contract is best for you, read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017).

Best contract deals on the Samsung Galaxy S7

At the time of writing, O2 has a really good deal on the popular Samsung Galaxy S7. You pay £27 a month and £49.99 for unlimited minutes and texts and 3GB of data – £697.99 over two years. If you go with the cheapest deal on Vodafone, you’ll pay more and get less - £28 a month and £59.99 upfront (£731.99 over 24 months) for 1GB of data.

If you want more data, EE is a good option. It has a deal where you pay £25.99 a month and £149.99 upfront for 5GB of data. This makes for a total of £773.75 over 24 months, while you’d spend £943.99 for a Similar O2 deal, and at least £815.99 for a 4GB deal with Vodafone.

Since its launch, there’s been a lot of hype around the Samsung Galaxy S7. Find out whether it’s really among the best smartphones you can buy by reading our full Samsung Galaxy S7 review.

Best contract deals on the Apple iPhone 7

Out of the three providers, Vodafone offers the cheapest deal on the iPhone 7 at Carphone Warehouse. You can pay £32 a month and £79.99 upfront for unlimited texts and minutes and 500MB of data, which adds up to £847.99 over 24 months. However, 500MB won’t be enough for most people – and you'll incur extra costs if you use more than this over a month.

You might prefer EE’s cheapest deal. At the moment, you can get an EE deal on the iPhone 7 where you pay £33.49 a month and £99.99 upfront for unlimited texts, 1000 minutes and 2GB of data – which works out as £903.75 over 24 months.

If you want a lot more data, EE is still a good choice. For a deal with 7GB data you can pay £943.75 over 24 months – whereas you’ll pay £963.99 for 5GB of data with O2, and £965.99 for 4GB of data with Vodafone.

Apple launches are always big news – but are the products worth your attention? Find out in our full Apple iPhone 7 review.