How to buy the best cheap smartphone

Not everyone wants to splash out on the latest trendy flagship smartphones from the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google. Some of us just want a good mobile phone that doesn't cost the earth to buy.

The best cheap smartphones will do almost everything that an expensive mobile can. The battery will see you through the day; the camera will take detailed snaps worthy of sharing on Facebook; and the screen will be clear and bright.

Scroll down for our top tips on getting the best value for your money if you're shopping on a budget.

Just want to know the best mobile phones? Head to Best Buy mobile phones for your answer.