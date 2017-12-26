How to choose the best mobile phone

How much do you need to spend for a good mobile phone?

You can spend anything from around £15 to more than £800 on a smartphone.

If you want a premium top-of-the-range phone from the likes of Apple or Samsung, expect a dent of at least £550 in your bank account. Models in this range typically come with a large, extremely detailed and vibrant screen. Plus, they’ll have all the latest features – which can include anything from a fingerprint reader and heart-rate monitor to fast charging and waterproofing.

For around £400 mark, you’ll find phones with a good screen, long battery life and a decent camera. That said, they may not have all the bells and whistles – and they’re more likely to have a plastic finish rather than the sleek metal casing found on pricier models.

Spend at least £100 to avoid a complete dud

Looking for a phone that can simply manage everyday tasks? You might be able to get away with spending around £150 - £200. Phones in this price range shouldn’t struggle with web browsing, running Google searches and taking phone calls – but might not be up to the task of running the latest and most demanding games and apps.

If you just want the cheapest option possible, we recommend you spend at least £100 to avoid ending up with a complete dud.

All this said, there’s no hard-and-fast link between price and quality. We’ve found a few Best Buys that cost around £300 and less – and some expensive handsets unfortunately offer disappointing quality.

Check out our mobile phone reviews to get the best value for your money.

iOS, Android or Windows: which OS is best?

The operating system (OS) is the software that powers your phone. It shapes what the phone menu looks like and what apps it can run, and plays a large part in how easy it is to use. There are three main contenders to choose from: iOS, Android and Windows.

Apple iOS

All iPhones use iOS and, unlike Android, the experience of using the operating system is broadly similar whichever iPhone you buy. New updates to iOS are released each year, but some older iPhones may be able to run only older versions – for instance, only iPhones from and including the iPhone 5s can run the latest iOS 11.

If your iPhone isn’t compatible, you’ll miss out on some of the latest apps, features and security patches introduced by Apple.