Mobile phones with the best battery life

When you’re out and about, you simply don’t want to be worrying about whether your mobile phone will make it through the rest of the day. Here, we reveal the best and worst mobile phones for battery life – and give you tips on how to prolong it.

It’s 1pm. You’ve used your phone for reading and replying to a few emails, quickly catching up with the news, and making one or two calls. But the battery has significantly depleted already, and you’re unsure when you’ll next be able to charge it.

Unfortunately, this is a frustrating reality for many of us. While we ourselves are ready for a day of activity and engagement, our phones seem to be readily scheduling their next nap.

We’ve tested hundreds of smartphones, and found huge differences between phones for battery life. For instance, we’ve unearthed smartphones that offer more than 30 hours of continuous calls from a single charge, while some can’t even muster five. And while some phones would let you browse the web tirelessly for more than 10 hours, others give up after less than three.

A smartphone can be an expensive piece of kit. So the last thing you’ll want is to splash out on a phone that needs seemingly constant recharging.

Below, we’ve highlighted three of the best (and two of the worst) mobile phones we’ve found for battery life. Our battery life star rating is based on exactly how long each phone lasts when making calls and browsing the internet – as well as how long it takes to charge from flat to full.

We also explain our quick-charge test, and our top tips on helping prolong your phone’s battery.

If you’re simply looking for the best smartphones you can buy, head straight to our Best Buy mobile phones.