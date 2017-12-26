Best Buy mobile phones

Don’t end up paying more for a phone with a second-rate screen that’s hard to read, or a battery that runs down before your day is through. Our independent reviews lead you to the best mobile phones – the phones that will last longer, have great screens and cameras, and make your life easier.

Each year we put more than 50 mobile phones through their paces. And on our website you'll discover over 100 fully tested models. We highlight the very best and flag the worst, too. So you can use our results to ensure you don't end up with an expensive disappointment sitting in your pocket or a phone that lasts for just three hours when web browsing - our tests have found the best last for more than 12.5 hours.

Screen quality: We assess how clearly on-screen icons and text appears, and flag where we think you might struggle to read from the screen. We also put mobile phones under bright light, so that we can tell you whether the display will maintain crispness and clarity if you're using it while walking around in the sunshine.

Battery life: We test manufacturers' battery-life claims by testing all phones under real-world conditions. Our lab sets each phone's screen to a comparable brightness level and uses the phone to browse the web for hours until the battery goes flat. We then charge it up again and time how long it lasts when making calls. The results are never the same as manufacturer claims.

Processor: We use a benchmarking tool to find the phones that will seamlessly speed through both everyday jobs and more demanding tasks, such as running graphic-intense games, and those that struggle to keep pace.

Ease of use: Our ergonomic experts swipe and tap their way around the phone's menus system, assessing how quick and easy it is to take a photo, enter text and browse the web.

Camera: We take a series of test shots in different light conditions to see whether they can produce the perfect photo even in dim conditions. We also capture a variety of photos at long and close range so we can tell you if the main camera can take a decent landscape shot as well as up close and personal profiles. The best produce shots that rival well-known compact camera brands. The worst will leave you with dull, smudgy images in low light.

Mobile phone reviews you can trust

We don't just reveal the best - we also highlight the low-scoring Don't Buy mobile phones that fail to make the grade, so you don't end up with a dud that you'll want to immediately replace.

We test all the latest models from all the biggest brands – including Apple, Samsung, Motorola, LG, Sony and Microsoft – and find out where they’ve produced a brilliant handset, and where they’ve got things horribly wrong. We also go further through the range, testing not just flagship models, but the mid-range and value mobile phones you’ll find in your local supermarket or high street store. Whatever you’re paying, we think you deserve the best.

