Best Cars
Best Large Cars
By Martin Pratt
Large cars are now better than ever, with the latest technology and efficient engines. Here are the very best large hatchbacks and saloons available now
The large-car class includes premium models – such as the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. There's also more reasonably priced mainstream designs, including the Ford Mondeo, Skoda Octavia and VW Passat.
With plenty of sleek coupés and saloons available, plus slightly more practical hatchback models, there’s bound to be a large car to suit your needs and budget. Provided you choose carefully, that is.
Below are the very best large cars we’ve tested. These are Which? Best Buys that excelled in our lab and road tests, offering decent fuel economy and good reliability.
We’ve also picked out the worst large cars we’ve tested, to make sure you don’t waste your money on a car that’s short on space, is uncomfortable to drive or drinks fuel at an alarming rate.
Best new large cars
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
A well-proven engine line-up, sharp steering and solid roadholding make this a very competent car, if not an overly sporty one. The high refinement, smooth ride and good level of comfort make it more of a tourer than anything else.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Sharp styling, an excellent cabin and generous dimensions make it feel like a luxury car, but its focus on value makes it accessible to mainstream buyers.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
If you're looking for quiet, safe, comfortable transport, this car delivers.
- Driving stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
An unorthodox choice, but an extremely good car. Could this groundbreaking large saloon represent the future of motoring?
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Plies a conservative path in styling terms, but offers premium large car buyers a broad spread of qualities. Its ride quality is also much better than other cars of the same badge, and there's a strong range of engines to choose from.
Best used large cars
- Driving stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
An impressive mix of style and exhilarating performance. This is a car that has benefited from upgrades to the engine, suspension, brakes and styling.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This hybrid isn’t short on space, even with the on-board batteries. As you might expect, it's cheap to run, too.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This four-wheel drive family saloon didn’t last long on the market, which is a shame - it's a well-equipped, attractive car that deserved better.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This leftfield alternative in the executive saloon market is a solid premium car. It's not without its foibles, but it's a worthy alternative to the obvious German rivals.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This two-door model shares the rear-wheel-drive layout and rewarding handling of its saloon counterpart, and comes with a range of powerful engines. It's easy to drive and reasonably practical and civilised.
Not found the car for you? Head to all our large car reviews.
And here are three large cars to avoid
If there’s one thing a large car should get right, it’s space. Whether driving or sitting in the passenger seats, no one should be short of room in a large car.
The same goes for the boot. It should be big enough to fit a family food shop, a pushchair and an extra tyre, with room to spare.
It’s easy to assume that a large car will meet these requirements with ease, but that’s not always the case. A big boot doesn’t mean it’s well designed. We don’t just measure size: we also consider how easy a boot is to load. A high load lip may not seem like a huge problem – until you’re trying to heft your family’s holiday luggage into it.
A large car should absolutely be roomy and comfortable, but ample size and space doesn’t guarantee that a large car will be a gas guzzler. Our unique testing has found large cars that manage well over 60mpg, while others fail to get over 30, despite the sometimes outlandishly high figures claimed by some manufacturers.
Large cars to avoid
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This handsome large car is aiming at the premium end of the large car market and it’s an excellent car to drive. It’s not so excellent for anyone riding in the back, though – the rear of the cabin is cramped, and the boot is too. It’s also the lowest-scoring large car in our survey for 0-3-year reliability. From the 129 owners we heard from, 42% reported a fault and 13% experienced a full breakdown – and this is for a car that’s just a couple of years old. This car isn’t a Don’t Buy, but it isn’t better than the cars it’s aiming to beat either.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
It might drive well, but owners aren't terribly impressed, and reliability is poor.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Despite this car’s refinement and good looks, we can’t recommend it. It has high running costs and finding parts to get it repaired is difficult and expensive. There’s a good chance you’ll encounter problems, too, since this brand’s cars only received two stars for reliability in our latest Which? Car Survey. That means a high proportion of owners encountered breakdowns and faults with their car.
