Best Cars
Best Luxury Cars
By Martin Pratt
Article 13 of 15
The best luxury cars will whisk you from A to B in style, while also delivering reliability, and offering the refinement and comfort you deserve.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
For a car to be truly luxurious it needs to be effortless to drive, with a buttery-smooth ride and fantastic interior comfort. But to become a Which? Best Buy, it must also offer reliability and reasonable running costs.
Rather than Rolls-Royces or Bentleys, we focus on more attainable luxury models such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and S-Class, the BMW 5 series and 7 Series, and the Audi A6, A7 and A8. And then there are the homegrown Jaguar XF and XJ, and the groundbreaking electric Tesla Model S.
Considering most of these extravagant cars cost over £40,000, you'd expect them to be universally excellent. Sadly, that's not the case.
Awful fuel economy, poor handling and sub-standard boot space are just a few of the problems that separate the best luxury cars from the worst. We've included three models that exhibit these traits and more, so you know which to avoid.
Want to know which luxury car you should buy? Below are the best luxury cars, both new and used. Scroll down further to find the ones that aren't.
Best new luxury cars
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
A beautifully crafted limousine that will appeal to owner-drivers as well as those lucky enough to be in one of the back seats. It's high-performing, safe and ultra-comfortable, with all the equipment you could wish for.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Impressively quick, with sharp-yet-safe handling and refined, too. This sleek four-door gets it right on almost every level and is a deserved Best Buy. It's really only a four-seater, but it's spacious for four adults and has very well designed seats.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This stunning five-door luxury coupé is packed with technology and offers one of the smoothest rides we've ever experienced in a car.
Best used luxury cars
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
If you want a car that's like a home away from home, this could be ideal. An executive cruiser that is spacious and opulent, with an impressive amount of standard equipment.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
The brand's first-ever executive hatchback. It was designed to offer a more practical slant on the luxury car theme. It's not quite as capacious as a full estate car, but it arguably has more style.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This popular luxury saloon is very good to drive, whether you opt for a petrol or diesel engine. The diesels are frugal but not quite as inspiring as the petrol versions. The handling and steering are top-drawer. The only real gripes concern visibility and an interior that can be daunting to get used to.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Quiet, refined and solidly built, this remarkable car has a fantastic reliability record, making it an ideal used car.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This is a Which? Best Buy thanks to its impressive array of talents. It drives in a very agile manner, thanks to suspension that's well balanced: both cushioning and sporty. The refined, powerful engines and smooth gearboxes work seamlessly, too. Inside, everything is well laid out.
Not seen the car for you? Browse all our luxury car reviews.
And here are the luxury cars to avoid
Luxury cars should be without compromise; flawless and desirable with comfortable, lavish interiors overflowing with the latest technology. All those frills and high-quality materials don’t come cheap, which means many luxury cars will normally cost over £40,000. So you want to make sure you’re spending your money wisely.
No aspect of a luxury car should be overlooked and, when done right, they should be nigh on perfect.
Despite costing a small fortune, some luxury cars don’t fit the mould. Luxury equals space and most models will be comparable to large cars in size. But we’ve found cars with small boots you won’t have a hope of squeezing your golf clubs into.
It’s not just the look and feel of the car that should be luxurious - it needs to be effortless to drive, too. Unresponsive steering that means you need to make many small adjustments to keep the car straight is far from effortless and no fun either. Driving a luxury car should be a pleasure, but some models we’ve tested make it feel like a chore and that’s not what you pay a premium for.
Some luxury cars manage over 50 miles to the gallon. Others can't get over 25.
After spending so much money, long-term fuel costs might not be a huge concern, but you can have your cake and eat it. If you choose the right model, you can have excellent performance and fuel economy. Some luxury cars manage more than 50 miles to the gallon - others can’t get over 25.
These are the cars that didn’t come close to meeting our expectations of what a luxury car should be.
Luxury cars to avoid
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This car isn’t a Don’t Buy, but when it comes to luxury models, expectations are understandably high and this executive saloon didn’t impress us as much as some rivals. Several niggles hold it back, including unsupportive rear seats, poor rear visibility and pricey options. Owners have reported a number of reliability issues, too.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Seat comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This manufacturer isn’t known for its luxury cars, but this car was an admirable attempt at making an upmarket model that cost less than its premium rivals. Luxury cars should be smooth motorway cruisers, but this one is a bit too bumpy and its huge size means it’s expensive to run too.
We test cars more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about every car we test.
Every car we review is subjected to more than 100 individual tests in a lab, on a test track, and on real roads – and we really clock up the miles, driving around 500 miles in every car we test.
Testing in controlled lab conditions means the results we collect are directly comparable between cars, helping us determine exactly which models are better and why, and helping you find the perfect car for your needs.
And so you know which cars are likely to prove reliable for years to come, we also gather feedback from thousands of UK car owners through the Which? Car Survey, using it to generate detailed reliability ratings for the cars we test.
To take the guesswork out of choosing your next car, take a Which? trial for £1 and you'll receive access to all our expert reviews and advice.