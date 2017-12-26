Best Cars
Best Medium Cars
By Martin Pratt
Medium cars are the most popular type in the UK. Thanks to our rigorous tests, we can reveal the best new and used medium cars - as well as the worst
The medium-car market is dominated by popular hatchbacks, including the Ford Focus and Vauxhall Astra, along with more premium models, such as the VW Golf and Audi A3.
But while they may all be around the same size, not all medium cars are worth your money. The best medium cars are reliable, practical, safe and reasonably cheap to run. Yet the worst are much more likely to break down, or be uncomfortable or poorly designed.
Below are the very best medium cars we've tested - models that ran the gauntlet of our lab and road tests, and scored highly enough to be Which? Best Buys. Our testing has also highlighted three medium cars you should avoid at all costs.
Best new medium cars
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This latest version of the popular hatchback is impressive, as it retains the practicality of the regular model.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This new model is a thoroughly practical and likeable electric compact crossover. If your lifestyle and budget can accommodate it, then it’s well worth considering.
- Driving stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This bestselling medium car has a new edge. It's lost some of its practicality, but it makes up for it in terms of its low running costs.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This great family hatchback is a top performer in all areas, with plenty of space for passengers and luggage, as well as being pleasant for the driver.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This medium car is filled with technology, but it doesn't neglect driver satisfaction, which is impressive.
Best used medium cars
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Converting an established, super-practical vehicle into a pure electric model has worked very well in the case of this car.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This is a spacious, practical family-sized car, somewhere between a five-door hatchback and a small MPV. It feels well built and has plenty of boot space. Overall, it's one of the best all-rounders on the market, and a deserved Which? Best Buy.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This excellent medium car is a joy to drive, with a premium quality to its finish and style.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This worthy hatchback gets a lot right, and makes the grade as a Which? Best Buy. Don't expect it to thrill or excite you, though.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 0-3 years:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
An impressive medium car - perhaps not quite as good as the class leader, but still comprehensively good enough to be a Which? Best Buy. It may not be exciting, but it’s competent in all areas, with a very spacious interior, decent boot space and high levels of equipment.
Not found the car for you? Go straight to all our medium car reviews.
And the three medium cars to avoid
Medium cars need to be jacks of all trades: great family cars, with space for a pushchair and a fortnight's luggage, but compact enough to park easily in town. They should be easy to drive, comfortable and smooth - all while being cheap to run. Our testing has found medium cars that are master of one or more of these desirable traits, while some don't manage any.
By their very nature, medium cars should be more spacious than small ones. While most models have plenty of room in the front, some are cramped in the rear, while headroom and legroom can leave a lot to be desired. We use human-sized dummies to measure exactly how much room there is in every seat in a car.
People's high expectations of medium cars extend to how cheap they are to run. A manufacturer's claimed mpg is usually high, and almost always too good to be true. We conduct our own fuel-economy tests, so you get an accurate figure, and will know exactly how much the cars on your shortlist will cost you to run.
Here are the models you should steer clear of, to avoid disappointment when buying a new or used medium car.
Medium cars to avoid
- Seat comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Euro NCAP:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
With such a diverse range of exciting medium cars on the market, it’s surprising to find one this bland. It’s not bad, just underwhelming. But as there are far better medium cars out there, you’d be best steering clear of this one.
- Seat comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 2 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 2 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
Look past the eye-catching styling and this premium hatchback fails to deliver on many levels. It’s cramped, hard to see out of, and isn’t particularly comfortable. One to avoid.
- Seat comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Euro NCAP:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
Not quite a Don’t Buy, it's an average car at best that is showing its age through both its dated design and dwindling reliability.
- Seat comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 2 out of 5
- Euro NCAP:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This stylish hatchback is fun to drive - and it's a great-looking car, despite its age. But it has many flaws, not least its poor safety standards - it scored just three stars in the Euro NCAP crash tests. This means we can’t recommend it.
