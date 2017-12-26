How to buy the best playpen

Playpens provide a convenient security zone for your baby – helping you to nip out of the room safe in the knowledge that your little one won't get up to mischief or in harm's way.

Some babies like the feeling of the playpen being 'their' place to play, nap or simply watch your activities.

Not all babies take well to being hemmed in, though – so you could find you've spent your money on a pricey, space-occupying storage box into which you keep all manner of baby-related items, but not your baby.

If you decide to buy a playpen, do it before your baby is moving around so you can get him or her familiar with it – there will be a better chance of it being a hit rather than a flop later on. For the same reason, if you have the space, go for a pen with a reasonably large floor area.