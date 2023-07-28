How much do plane seats cost for your baby?

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
The cost of air travel can soon rack up when you're travelling as a family - even if your child is still a baby or toddler.
We look at what it costs to have your little one on your lap during a flight compared with the cost of getting them their own seat. We also offer hacks to help you avoid the fees that airlines like to charge to sit families together.
When travelling with a child under the age of two (referred to in the travel industry as an 'infant'), you're likely to pay something - irrespective of whether your baby is flying as a 'lap infant' with you the whole time, or in their own seat beside you.
Further down, we list the fees for travelling with infants on specific airlines, but here's a summary:
The cost of infant fares varies from airline to airline, depending on factors such as the route and whether it's long or short haul. The amount of baby equipment you can take into the hold varies, too.
Here's what it will cost you to fly with your baby on your lap on some popular airlines, and what it will cost you for them to have their own seat.
|Airline
|Cost of infant fare1
|Cost of additional seat for infant2
|Free hold luggage allowance for baby equipment3
|Ryanair
|£25/€25 one way
|Full adult fare
|1 pushchair + 1 car seat + 23kg piece of hold luggage
|Jet2
|£20 (or local currency equivalent) one way
|Full adult fare
|1 pushchair + 1 car seat + 10kg of hold luggage
|easyJet
|£25 one way
|Full adult fare
|1 of the following items: pushchair, baby buggy, travel cot, carrier, car seat, booster seat
|Aer Lingus
|£25/€25 one way
|Full adult fare
|1 stroller or pushchair + 1 car seat, booster seat or travel cot
|Wizz Air
|€31 one way
|Full adult fare
|1 pushchair or car seat
|TUI
|Infant fees vary depending on route and length of flight
|Full adult fare
|1 pushchair + 1 car seat + 10kg of hold luggage
|British Airways
|10% of adult fare
|75% of adult fare
|1 pushchair + 1 car seat + 10kg of hold luggage, included in adult allowance
1 Charge may be applied for infants sitting on adult's lap.
2 Figures depend on route and fare type. Charges may vary if you book through an online travel agent rather than the airline directly. Always check the terms and conditions applicable to get up-to-date information.
3 Item terminology is taken from the airlines' websites (eg stroller, pushchair, travel cot). Please check with your airline for any restrictions on these items.
A bassinet - an airline cot that fixes to the wall of a bulkhead seat - can be a lifesaver if you don't want your lap infant sitting on you for the entire flight, especially when travelling long haul.
Although bassinets tend to be supplied free by airlines, there are limited numbers on flights. This means booking one in advance is merely a request, rather than a guarantee you'll actually get one.
Whether you get one or not depends on a number of variables, including the policy of the individual airline, type of aircraft ( for example, Delta have only two 'SkyCots' per flight) and how many other parents have requested them on your flight. Nevertheless, here's how to be in the running:
No - although the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) told Which? that it expects airlines to make every 'reasonable accommodation' to seat children close to their parents or guardians on flights.
Anna Bowles, the CAA's head of consumer policy, says: 'At a minimum, young children and infants should be seated no further than one seat row from an adult accompanying them, for safety reasons in the case of emergency evacuation.'
For families, reserving seats together on a return flight could significantly increase the cost of travel. But most airlines will automatically sit your infant or child next to you or another adult in your group anyway.
Whether you're a sports team or a hen party travelling en masse, some carriers offer a block booking system for people wanting to sit together, such as easyJet's Group Booking Scheme (£20 per passenger per flight).
But our research found that most major airlines will automatically seat you with the people in your booking if there's space, even if you haven't paid to reserve a seat (although some carriers are better than others, so don't depend on it).
British Airways seated passengers who'd booked in groups or pairs together 94% of the time, even if they hadn't paid for seat selection, with easyJet (93%) and Jet2 (90%) not far behind - compared with just 66% for Ryanair and 61% for Wizz Air.
It depends who's asking and why. An airline can tell you to move for operational, safety or security reasons, or they might ask you as a gesture to a fellow passenger - for example, to sit a family closer together - which is at your discretion.
Although many people won't be concerned about where they sit, for others it matters much more - for example, if they have a hidden disability or they have a fear of flying and have chosen their seat to give them a small degree of control in what they find a stressful environment.
Elaine Iljon-Foreman, clinical psychologist and director of Freedom to Fly, says: 'When we ask people to swap, we might not be privy to the reasons behind their choice.'
If you're being asked (not told) to swap seats, you may not particularly care and may be happy to do so. Equally, if you don't want to, you shouldn't feel under any pressure.
If you're doing the asking, remember it's a request, not a right, and it may not go as smoothly or as easily as you'd hoped. In which case, try to find a solution by checking your boarding passes and asking staff before you board. This will help you avoid any kind of cabin altercation.
It's possible. Whether it's been done in an official capacity, or for the benefit of another passenger, some airlines will consider reimbursing you if you've swapped seats and aren't happy about it.
Cabin crew can't process refunds, so contact the airline's customer services on your return, as some airlines have a specific window for this (such as 30 days after the last flight in your itinerary).
