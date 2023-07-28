How much do plane seats cost for your baby?

The cost of air travel can soon rack up when you're travelling as a family - even if your child is still a baby or toddler.

We look at what it costs to have your little one on your lap during a flight compared with the cost of getting them their own seat. We also offer hacks to help you avoid the fees that airlines like to charge to sit families together.

For ways to keep your family living costs down, and kids of all ages happy, get our Family newsletter – it's free monthly

Do I need to pay for a seat for my baby or toddler?

When travelling with a child under the age of two (referred to in the travel industry as an 'infant'), you're likely to pay something - irrespective of whether your baby is flying as a 'lap infant' with you the whole time, or in their own seat beside you.

Further down, we list the fees for travelling with infants on specific airlines, but here's a summary:

Only one lap infant is allowed per adult lap. This means if you're travelling solo with two infants under two, you'll have to book a seat for one of them and they must sit in it in an airline-approved car seat or restraint device.

This means if you're travelling solo with two infants under two, you'll have to book a seat for one of them and they must sit in it in an airline-approved car seat or restraint device. An additional seat for an infant might cost you the same as an adult fare. Some airlines such as Ryanair and Jet Airways charge the full adult fare, whereas others like Delta charge just 10% of it on international flights.

Some airlines such as Ryanair and Jet Airways charge the full adult fare, whereas others like Delta charge just 10% of it on international flights. Some domestic flights are free for lap infants. Airlines that offer this include Air Canada, Air France, Air New Zealand, American Airlines, Delta, Lufthansa, Norwegian, Qantas and United Airlines.

Airlines that offer this include Air Canada, Air France, Air New Zealand, American Airlines, Delta, Lufthansa, Norwegian, Qantas and United Airlines. International flights for lap infants may be discounted. There may be a percentage reduction (sometimes up to 90% off the adult fare) or a flat fee (such as £20 one way with Jet2), but some airlines will charge you the full adult fare.

Pushchairs on planes: check these airline restrictions, and see our latest reviews of ideal buggies for taking abroad

Which airlines charge you to fly with a baby on your lap?

The cost of infant fares varies from airline to airline, depending on factors such as the route and whether it's long or short haul. The amount of baby equipment you can take into the hold varies, too.

Here's what it will cost you to fly with your baby on your lap on some popular airlines, and what it will cost you for them to have their own seat.

Can't find the airline you're after? See the expanded 'Flying with a baby: airline fees and regulations' table from Skyscanner (information updated 6 May 2023).

1 Charge may be applied for infants sitting on adult's lap.

2 Figures depend on route and fare type. Charges may vary if you book through an online travel agent rather than the airline directly. Always check the terms and conditions applicable to get up-to-date information.

3 Item terminology is taken from the airlines' websites (eg stroller, pushchair, travel cot). Please check with your airline for any restrictions on these items.

Can you take a child car seat on a plane? Find out if your car seat is allowed on the plane and more tips to travel safely

How do I book a bassinet for my baby?

A bassinet - an airline cot that fixes to the wall of a bulkhead seat - can be a lifesaver if you don't want your lap infant sitting on you for the entire flight, especially when travelling long haul.

Although bassinets tend to be supplied free by airlines, there are limited numbers on flights. This means booking one in advance is merely a request, rather than a guarantee you'll actually get one.

Whether you get one or not depends on a number of variables, including the policy of the individual airline, type of aircraft ( for example, Delta have only two 'SkyCots' per flight) and how many other parents have requested them on your flight. Nevertheless, here's how to be in the running:

Book a bulkhead seat. Although some airlines gives passengers with infants priority for bulkhead seats, these are popular with other passengers too, such as those who want more legroom - so book as early as you can and pay to reserve the seat if necessary.

Although some airlines gives passengers with infants priority for bulkhead seats, these are popular with other passengers too, such as those who want more legroom - so book as early as you can and pay to reserve the seat if necessary. Request a bassinet. Do this when booking, then call again 48 hours before departure to make sure your request is definitely in the system. Some bulkhead seats may not have bassinet fittings, so if this isn't indicated on the seat plan when you're booking, get advice from the airline or agent.

Do this when booking, then call again 48 hours before departure to make sure your request is definitely in the system. Some bulkhead seats may not have bassinet fittings, so if this isn't indicated on the seat plan when you're booking, get advice from the airline or agent. Get to the airport early. Airlines often allocate bassinets at check-in on a first-come-first-served basis, so try to be first in the queue. Even if you haven't booked a bulkhead seat or requested a bassinet, you may be lucky enough on the day to get both, if you're happy to take chances.

How to buy the best travel cot - our experts explore the pros and cons

Do I have a right to be seated next to my children for free?

No - although the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) told Which? that it expects airlines to make every 'reasonable accommodation' to seat children close to their parents or guardians on flights.

Anna Bowles, the CAA's head of consumer policy, says: 'At a minimum, young children and infants should be seated no further than one seat row from an adult accompanying them, for safety reasons in the case of emergency evacuation.'

For families, reserving seats together on a return flight could significantly increase the cost of travel. But most airlines will automatically sit your infant or child next to you or another adult in your group anyway.

9 things that can go wrong when flying with a baby and how to avoid them - how to swerve common air travel mishaps.

What about other groups of family and friends?

Whether you're a sports team or a hen party travelling en masse, some carriers offer a block booking system for people wanting to sit together, such as easyJet's Group Booking Scheme (£20 per passenger per flight).

But our research found that most major airlines will automatically seat you with the people in your booking if there's space, even if you haven't paid to reserve a seat (although some carriers are better than others, so don't depend on it).

British Airways seated passengers who'd booked in groups or pairs together 94% of the time, even if they hadn't paid for seat selection, with easyJet (93%) and Jet2 (90%) not far behind - compared with just 66% for Ryanair and 61% for Wizz Air.

Best and worst airlines in 2023 - from value for money to the chances of flight delays or cancellations

Do I have to swap seats if someone asks me to?

It depends who's asking and why. An airline can tell you to move for operational, safety or security reasons, or they might ask you as a gesture to a fellow passenger - for example, to sit a family closer together - which is at your discretion.

Although many people won't be concerned about where they sit, for others it matters much more - for example, if they have a hidden disability or they have a fear of flying and have chosen their seat to give them a small degree of control in what they find a stressful environment.

Elaine Iljon-Foreman, clinical psychologist and director of Freedom to Fly, says: 'When we ask people to swap, we might not be privy to the reasons behind their choice.'

If you're being asked (not told) to swap seats, you may not particularly care and may be happy to do so. Equally, if you don't want to, you shouldn't feel under any pressure.

If you're doing the asking, remember it's a request, not a right, and it may not go as smoothly or as easily as you'd hoped. In which case, try to find a solution by checking your boarding passes and asking staff before you board. This will help you avoid any kind of cabin altercation.

Will I get reimbursed for swapping seats?

It's possible. Whether it's been done in an official capacity, or for the benefit of another passenger, some airlines will consider reimbursing you if you've swapped seats and aren't happy about it.

Cabin crew can't process refunds, so contact the airline's customer services on your return, as some airlines have a specific window for this (such as 30 days after the last flight in your itinerary).

Why airline seat selection is a waste of money - we reveal the major airlines likely to sit you with your loved ones, even if you don’t pay up

6 hacks to avoid fees for sitting together

Speak to the airline when booking. Some airlines require you to phone them to book for an infant anyway. But even if they don't, speaking to someone directly may give you extra reassurance that you're booking seats where you'll be sat together. You could ask about your return flight, too. Check in early. Most airlines will try to seat passengers on the same booking together, assuming they haven't been snapped up by people who've paid to pick their seats, so do this as soon as you can. Online check-in may open 24 hours before your flight time, so set an alarm for the moment it opens to boost your chances of getting the seats you want. Pay with points. For example, if you're travelling on a BA operated flight and you are an Executive Club Member, you can use your Avios points to pay for your seats in advance, either in full or in part payment. Check with your individual airline. Give a lap infant to an older sibling during the flight. For some airlines, a passenger over 15 or 16 (or, in the case of Virgin Atlantic, over 12) travelling with you can have an infant on their lap. But think about how this might play out, especially on longer flights. You may just end up wishing you'd paid the extra! Pay to reserve seats in instalments. If you're still planning on paying but want to spread the cost, some airlines such as Ryanair offer instalment payments. These enable you to split your booking payment for family bookings into two so you can pay half at the time of booking and the rest later on. Don't bother paying at all. This may sound risky (and may work better for some airlines than others) but you're probably wasting your money paying for seat selection - most major airlines automatically sit you with the people you booked with anyway.

Worried about your luggage getting lost or stolen? Find out whether Apple AirTags could put your mind at rest