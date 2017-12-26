How we test riser recliner chairs
By Joanna Pearl
We go further than anyone else when it comes to testing riser recliner chairs. Read on to find out how our Which? experts find the best chairs.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Watch our video to find out how we decide which riser recliner chairs should be named Best Buys and what you need to check before you buy one.
We’ve independently tested riser recliner chairs from all the major UK brands to make sure you end up with a chair that’s comfortable, secure and easy to use.
Our reviews answer the most crucial questions about riser recliner chairs:
- Will my chair be comfortable?
- Will my chair be reliable and will the battery last?
- Will I be able to use my chair easily?
- Should I buy it?
Find out which models give us top-class results in our riser recliner chair reviews.
Will my riser recliner chair be comfortable?
Our panel of testers, all aged over 60 years old, try out and rate each chair we test. In total, they make more than 100 checks on each chair.
Users sit in each chair for one hour, use its controls and experience its full cycle of movement and positions. They then rate the chair on a number of factors, including how comfortable it is.
To ensure that our test is fair, we check that each user’s leg measurements and weight are suited to the chair they are testing.
Will my riser recliner chair be reliable and will its back-up battery last?
We also carry out 75 lab-based checks, measures and tests on each chair.
Tests include a back-up battery check, where we record how many times the battery returns the chair from the recline position to the sitting position before running out.
A speed check is also included, where we record how long it takes the chair to get from the sitting position to standing.
These checks test how reliable and secure each chair is.
Will I be able to use my riser recliner chair easily?
Our panel of testers also rate each chair on how easy it is to use. This includes how easy each tester found the controls to operate and understand, as well as whether the chair has any handy extra features, such as illuminated buttons, to help you out.
Should I buy it?
All of the assessments listed above go into making the final overall score for each riser recliner chair we review. Because we know what's most important to you, some elements are more important than others, so carry different weights:
- 80% user score
- 10% speed and technical ability
- 10% features
Currently, a riser recliner chair needs a score of at least 72% to earn our Best Buy recommendation.
If you choose a Best Buy riser recliner chair, we think you’ll find it comfortable and feel secure as you change position.