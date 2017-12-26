Which? Best Buy riser recliner chairs
Best Buy riser recliner chairs help you sit down effortlessly and are comfy, easy to use, and feel secure when changing positions.
We've tested riser recliner chairs from big brands including Camelot, Celebrity, HSL and Sherborne to help you find the perfect riser recliner chair for your needs. Our independent reviews consider everything from battery life to comfort to make sure you’re not left with a chair that gets stuck in recline.
Our tests go the extra mile to make sure the Best Buy riser recliner chairs we recommend will keep you satisfied. We've also found some that aren’t worth the price tag. Knowing which riser recliners received a poor score will help you avoid an expensive mistake.
- Our panel of testers sit in each chair for one hour and make more than 100 checks to ensure that you know what to expect when you buy your chosen chair.
- We reveal the riser recliner chairs whose batteries can’t be relied upon, meaning that you could be left in recline during a power cut.
- Our labs time how long it takes every chair to move between different positions, so whether you prefer a quick mover or a steady riser, you can find the perfect chair for you.
Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial and access all our expert reviews of the most popular riser recliner chairs.
Already a member? Log in to see our unbiased riser recliner chairs reviews.
How we uncover the best riser recliner chairs
To complete our tough tests, we ask a panel of everyday users, all aged 60 or above, to sit in our chairs for a total of 72 hours to rate them for comfort, ease of use and, crucially, how secure they feel when being brought to a sitting or standing position. We look at:
- Comfort Our panel of everyday users rate how comfortable their legs, buttocks and back are in upright and recline positions.
- Feeling secure We move the chair through every possible position to see how secure our users feel.
- Ease of use To ensure you aren’t left confused, we press every button on the hand controls and read every page of the instructions to check that it all makes sense.
- Speed of operation In our lab, we time how long it takes to move between different positions to make sure you find a chair you feel comfortable with.
- Back-up battery To make sure you aren’t left struggling in a power cut we test how reliable the back-up battery is.
Riser recliner chair reviews you can trust
Having tested brands including Camelot, Drive Medical, HSL, Pride Mobility and Primecare, our riser recliner chair reviews reveal a wide range of results.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a £1 Which? trial and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.