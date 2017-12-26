Virgin Media TV and broadband provider review

We ask thousands of TV and broadband customers about their experiences so we can tell you exactly how Virgin's service compares with that offered by other providers.

Virgin Media is the main pay-TV competitor to Sky, and offers both standalone TV packages and flexible packages for cable TV, broadband, phone and mobile services. It offers a wide range of entertainment channels, from sports including Premier League matches, to the latest blockbusters from Sky Movies, plus catch-up and on-demand TV content.

With a great choice of TV, and superfast broadband, can Virgin Media give Sky a run for its money?

Virgin TV and broadband review

In this in-depth review of Virgin's TV and broadband service, we'll:

Give you a full breakdown of how its customers rated it for key factors, such as the TV shows it offers.

Show how Virgin compares to all the other major TV and broadband providers, including BT, TalkTalk and Sky.

Report quotes from real Virgin TV and broadband customers on their experiences.

Assess the equipment on offer from Virgin.

Look at the latest deals and offers that it's promoting.

Reveal the level of complaints to Ofcom that come from Virgin customers.

Virgin Media TV, broadband & phone satisfaction survey results Speed Reliability TV content Value for money Ease of contacting Customer service Technical support Customer score (%)

And if you'd prefer a cheaper option without a TV service, then you can find your ideal package by comparing all the latest broadband deals.

Our latest survey

Our results are based on our regular broadband and pay TV survey. Twice a year, we talk to customers to find out what they think of the service they receive. This means we're best placed to help you to choose the right service for you.

In July 2017, we surveyed over 3,000 members of the public and asked them about their experiences with their broadband and pay-TV provider. We report on all providers that have at least 30 respondents.