Cairnie Lodge is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and respite care plus it has six beds specifically for intermediate care. Situated within Arbroath, near the A92, all bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly. Each room also has a nurse call system and TV aerial points. There_s a GP service, library service, mobile hairdresser, and small pets are allowed by arrangement. Organised activities include visits by professional entertainers, exercise classes, performances by school children, and minibus trips to local places of interest. There is also a garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can help to keep the raised flower beds and outdoor area looking good, plus an open and secure patio and courtyard area.

