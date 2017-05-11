Hatzfeld care home specialises in dementia, working age dementia and alcohol-related brain injuries. The home's aim is to provide a safe, stimulating environment where residents are enabled to care for themselves as independently as possible with support from care staff. There are 22 dependent bedrooms within the care home for residents who require 24-hour care, of which 3 bedrooms are double rooms. There are a further 17 bedrooms in Hatzfeld Lodge for residents who require semi-independent care. Hatzfeld has a band 5 rating with the Nottinghamshire County Council and also the Dementia Quality Mark. There is an activities coordinator 3 days/week and activities may include: walking club, library, zumba, motivation, cooking, arts and crafts, knitter knatter, gymnasium, swimming, cinema, bowling, shopping, bingo, gardening and lots more.

