The new Egg Quail pushchair from Babystyle is due to launch this Christmas. Watch our video for a sneak peek at its luxe new fabrics and features.

This new urban pushchair from the Egg family could give the Bugaboo Bee and iCandy Raspberry a run for their money, thanks to its compact fold and lightweight maneuverability.

While it’s a smaller version of the standard Egg stroller, the Quail has maintained the stylish look and feel of the Egg with luxury fabrics, striking colours and the curved seat back, which provides the distinctive ‘quail-like’ shape apparently – although, let’s face it, who really knows what a quail looks like?

Compact stroller and travel system

The Egg Quail is both parent and forward-facing, and folds down like a clam with the seat unit on in both positions. Once folded, it can also stand on its own.

The chassis can be turned into a pram by being fitted with a carrycot. It can also be a full travel system, once you’ve attached the additional adaptors. The seat reclines fully, so claims to be suitable from birth.

We were impressed that the Quail has an adjustable harness and hood mechanism, which are moved up and down using a slider on the back of the chair. This makes it much easier to vary the position. The mechanism is covered with a removable, magnetic cover, which comes in a range of colours (see below).

The four-wheel buggy has PU puncture-free tyres and a step-on, step-off brake.

Colours, details and extras

Following on from the trend for stylish colours, the Quail doesn’t disappoint,. With four main colours for the main seat and hood – Latte, Gotham Black, Strictly Pink and Quantum Grey – and a range of metallic, pearlescent colours and prints for the removable magnetic shell-pack that covers the harness and hood mechanisms.

The tyres have quail footprint markings on them (a quail is a small game bird in case you were wondering!).

A fitted raincover is included and optional extras include a footmuff, changing bag, bottle holder and toddler ride-on platform (available at the end of this year).

The Egg Quail retails for £599, so it’s definitely in the Bugaboo price bracket. It will finally be hatching (!) this Christmas, after its initial August launch was delayed. As soon as we can get our hands on it, we’ll put it through our rigorous testing, so keep an eye out for the review.