Cheapest 4G broadband deals

If you’re frustrated with bad broadband, whether it’s because of poor speeds or dropouts, there could be an alternative that gives you a far better service.

According to the latest OpenSignal data, 4G is now available in 58% of the UK, with an average speed of 21Mbps. If you have a strong 4G signal where you live, it could be a better option than flaky broadband.

In some cases, 4G broadband presents itself as a way to cut down on bills by capping your data and skipping line rental charges altogether. In other cases, you may pay a bit more, but this could be worth it to avoid the frustration of bad broadband. We take a look at the numbers to find out the cheapest 4G broadband packages available today.

What is 4G broadband?

Instead of using fixed telephone line or cables into your home, 4G broadband uses the same signals as smartphones in order to connect to the internet. This means a 4G-enabled device is required in order to connect you to the internet. Examples of 4G-enabled devices include smartphones, dongles (which are small USB devices that allow a limited amount of devices to connect) and routers (larger devices capable of handling many more devices and much higher usage).

For more information, read our expert guide to 4G broadband

Best 4G broadband deals

We’ve taken a look at the best offers on the market, ranging from the cheapest deals to the best for data-intensive users and/or households with lots of people trying to connect.

Provider Cheapest deal Medium users (15GB) Heavy users (40-50GB) Ultra heavy users (50GB+) EE** 2GB, £12p/m, £19.99 up front, 24-month contract 15GB, £23p/m, 24-month contract 50GB, £30.50p/m, 24-month contract 100GB, £75p/m

or

200GB, £100p/m,

18-month contract O2 2GB, £11p/m, 24-month contract 15GB, £20p/m, £19 up front, 24-month contract 40GB, £30p/m, £19 up front, 24-month contract n/a Three 2GB, £10p/m, £19 up front, 12-month contract 15GB,* £20p/m, £19 up front, 12-month contract 40GB,* £24p/m, 12-month contract n/a Vodafone 2GB, £11p/m, £20 up front, 24-month contract 15GB, £20p/m, 24-month contract 50GB, £30p/m, 24-month contract n/a

* Comes with Go Binge which allows unlimited usage of Netflix, Apple Music, Soundcloud, Deezer and TVPlayer.

** EE turns off access to data when you reach your limit

Which deal is right for me?

Three has the cheapest deal currently, charging £19 up front and £10 a month for 2GB of data. Three also offers the shortest contract at 12 months.

Three also offers Go Binge (which allows unlimited Netflix and Apple Music streaming, among others) on all broadband plans over 4GB of data, so it could be your best bet if you use these services and are looking for value for money.

EE is also the only major provider to offer more than 50GB of data, with 100GB for £75 a month or 200GB for £100 a month – making it the best bet for people who either have a large number of users or who engage in data-intensive activities.

However, when choosing what 4G broadband deal is best for you, there are other factors to consider in addition to the cost.

For those looking for a reliable signal, EE has the most 4G coverage out of any of the major providers, making it more likely you’ll get coverage where you live. Use our Mobile phone coverage map to see what 4G coverage is like in your area

Can I try out 4G broadband?

Even if our mobile coverage map shows good 4G coverage for your area, it’s still worth finding out if 4G broadband works the way you want it to in the home. If you’re not sure, entering in a lengthy contract could seem risky – but thankfully there are other options available.

Most providers offer products on a 30-day rolling contract. These cost about the same per month, but you can expect to pay around £20 extra in set-up costs, which includes the router.

If a £40 set-up cost still seems steep, it’s also worth bearing in mind that all contracts come with a 14-day ‘cooling-off’ period, which allows you to cancel the agreement if you find that 4G broadband isn’t for you.

Looking for a better deal? Read our guide to haggling for the best broadband contract.