5 things to know about credit reports and credit scores

A good credit report and credit score can help you get access to the best credit card, loan and mortgage deals – but misconceptions about how these work are still common.

For example, more than four in 10 consumers are unaware of the differences between a 'soft' and 'hard' credit search, according to a report from credit card provider Capital One.

Here, Which? explains five important things to know about credit reports and credit scores, to ensure you don't unwittingly damage them and that you have the best chance of being accepted for credit.

1. There's a difference between 'hard' and 'soft' credit checks

Both hard and soft credit searches are conducted by lenders to ensure you’ll be able to pay back what you’re looking to borrow – but only hard checks can impact your credit report and score.

A hard credit check is a complete search of your credit report and leaves a 'footprint' on your credit file that's visible to other lenders for at least 12 months. It can indicate that you've applied for credit, so multiple hard searches – particularly within a short period – can lower your credit score.

A soft credit check allows lenders to do an initial look at the information in your credit report, so they can give you an idea of whether your application would be accepted, how much you can borrow, and what interest rate you'd be charged, without damaging your score. Crucially, a soft credit check won’t be visible to other lenders or impact your credit score. Only you will be able to see soft searches, and it doesn't matter how many there are.

So when shopping around online it's worth checking if a provider is offering a soft or hard search, before entering your details.

Find out more: credit reports explained

2. Credit Reference Agencies don't decide who gets credit

Credit reports are compiled by Credit Reference Agencies (CRAs) such as Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.

They are independent organisations that collect certain information about you, such as your address history, the status of existing credit accounts as well as any financial associations, and share this with lenders who do credit checks.

However, CRAs don't make lending decisions and can't tell you why you have been rejected for credit; it's only lenders that have this power.

Lenders will look at the information on your credit report as well as your application form details and their own records to make a decision. So if you're rejected, it's worth asking the lender for a reason.

3. Checking your credit score won't damage it

More than a quarter of people have never checked their credit score, according to Capital One's research.

Some believe the very act of checking your score could damage it. But checking your credit score won’t have an impact on it, as doing so is considered a ‘soft’ search.

In fact, regularly looking at your credit score and credit report can help you figure out where you stand financially and help you spot any errors.

Find out more: how to check your credit score for free

4. There's no such thing as a credit ‘blacklist’

It's a 'common misunderstanding' that negative information on your credit report, such as missed payments, defaults or court judgments, might lead to you being placed on a list that stops you from getting further credit, according to John Webb, consumer affairs manager at Experian.

But this is a myth. There’s no such thing as credit ‘blacklists’ – and it's possible to improve your financial situation and credit score to help ensure you’re more likely to be accepted for credit in the future.

Credit providers have their own policies when it comes to whether or not to approve someone for credit. It’s also important to remember that your credit information is just one factor that lenders consider when they make decisions regarding who is eligible for credit. CRAs will look at your overall credit risk and whether you’d be able to make the repayments too, which is why lenders will ask to you share information on your income and savings when you apply.

5. You don't have just one credit score

You don't have a single, universal credit 'rating' or 'score' that a lender will use when deciding whether or not to accept you as a customer.

The main CRAs – Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion – will each generate a score to help you understand your creditworthiness, which is based on the information held in your credit report.

Lenders might check one, two, or all three CRAs when performing credit checks, so you should check the information held about you at each of the agencies to understand what's impacting your score with each of them.

If you spot any errors, such as financial associations or incorrect address information, you should get it updated with the CRA to ensure it doesn't drag down your credit score unnecessarily.