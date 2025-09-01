6 tech products our experts use outside

You might think twice about bringing your expensive tech outside, but a growing number of gadgets are built to withstand – and even enhance – the great outdoors.

From projectors and solar garden lights to wireless speakers, our experts highlight the best products built for the open air, so you can enjoy outdoor living in the September sun.

1. A portable projector

Taking movie night outside is easier than you might think. Portable projectors let you enjoy films under the stars – whether on a dedicated screen or a blank wall in your garden.

Battery life is roughly a couple of hours, which will give you enough time to squeeze in a film before a recharge.

Projectors are not waterproof – only use them in dry weather. And avoid placing them directly on the ground, where they’re more exposed to moisture, dust, and accidental knocks. Instead, use a small table or tripod to keep them stable, elevated, and safe.

Our expert says:

Chris Brookes, researcher and writer, Which?

'Our projector testing is carried out indoors, but a number of portable models we’ve assessed are versatile enough for outdoor settings.

'The best models from our testing are straightforward to set up, as you can simply charge the battery and point them at your chosen surface and they will automatically adjust the screen size and focus the picture.

'To get the most from them, wait until it’s properly dark for the clearest, most impressive picture.'

2. A robust laptop

A sunny garden can be a great place to work, provided you protect both yourself and your laptop from heat and glare.

If possible, sit in a shady spot or use a laptop sun shade to prevent overheating and keep the screen readable.

Ensuring your laptop’s fan isn’t blocked will help it keep cool. You can do this by resting it on a hard, flat surface like a table, rather than on the grass where vents can get covered.

For more clever ways to protect your devices in the sun, see our guide on how to stop your phone from overheating.

Our expert says:

Lisa Barber, senior editor, Which? Tech

‘Just like us, laptops aren’t meant to work in very hot temperatures for a long time. So if you value yours, then protect it.

'Check it’s not getting too hot, particularly underneath, and be prepared to move it (and yourself) into a cooler spot.

‘If you do think it’s getting too warm, then shut it down to give it a break. It’s an excuse to give yourself one, too.’

3. A robot lawn mower

Tired of mowing the lawn yourself? Once set up, robot lawn mowers can handle the job automatically, keeping your grass trimmed with no effort on your part.

They’re not the cheapest gadgets – one of our Best Buys costs £1,700, though there are capable models available from around £600.

The best machines deliver a neat cut, are easy to program and use, and offer excellent battery life. The weakest, however, struggle with obstacles and can be fiddly to set up.

Our expert says:

Manca Virant, researcher and writer, Which?

‘Say goodbye to pushing and pulling your lawn mower – these clever machines use GPS, AI and sensors to keep your lawn tidy with zero effort. Most of the setup is done on the device itself or via a smartphone app.

'Before you let your robot mower loose on your garden, you may need to lay a perimeter wire, so the mower can detect the boundaries.

'This will usually be secured by pegs and be fairly inconspicuous, but some manufacturers and dealers will even lay the wire underground if you want it to be fully invisible.’

4. Outdoor audio

Whether you're firing up the barbecue or unwinding with a podcast in the sunshine, good outdoor audio makes all the difference.

You’ll want enough volume to comfortably enjoy your music outdoors, but remember to be considerate of your neighbours by positioning the speaker in a way that minimises disruption. Or if it's just you listening outside, consider picking up some of the best headphones so you can listen without disrupting others.

Which? has tested a wide range of speakers, including popular options from JBL, Ultimate Ears and Bose, assessing sound quality, durability and ease of use.

Our expert says:

Martin Pratt, senior researcher and writer, Which?

‘Whether you’re hosting a back garden barbecue or sunbathing at the beach this summer, a reliable wireless speaker lets you access your favourite music from anywhere.

‘If you’re looking for a speaker you want to use outside, prioritise portability – look for lightweight options, ideally with a carry handle. Good battery life is important too, especially if you’re on a day out.

‘Having water resistance is also a great feature for an outdoor speaker, especially with the risk of spilled drinks.’

5. Wi-fi extenders and mesh systems

Streaming music, hosting video calls or setting up an outdoor cinema all depend on one thing: strong, stable wi-fi.

If your signal drops as soon as you step outside, a mesh system could be the answer.

Unlike traditional extenders, which simply amplify your router’s signal in one direction, mesh systems use multiple nodes to deliver seamless coverage across your home and garden. They are more expensive than extenders, but they’re designed for larger areas and offer more consistent performance.

Which? has tested systems from brands like TP-Link, Netgear, and Google Nest. For reliable connectivity, even at the bottom of the garden, investing in a top-rated mesh system is a smart move.

Our expert says:

Callum Pears, researcher and writer, Which?

‘Wi-fi extenders are fine if you only need to boost coverage in a single part of your home or garden, such as a patio close to your house, and don't necessarily need the best speeds.

'But for uninterrupted coverage – especially if you’re moving between the house and garden — a mesh system is the stronger, more reliable choice. With a few well-placed nodes, you can extend high-quality wi-fi outdoors without the frustration of dropouts.'

6. Solar garden lights

The best solar lights don’t just brighten your garden – they’re built to withstand years of use.

Our rigorous tests replicate the harsh conditions of British weather, from heavy rain to freezing temperatures, to uncover the models that keep shining season after season.

Matt Knight, product testing team manager, Which?

‘Solar lighting is a simple, stylish way to add atmosphere to your outdoor space – and it doesn’t cost a penny to run.

‘You can find garden string lights for less than £20, but our reviews show you'd probably be compromising on durability and longevity if you opt for a too-cheap option.

‘We’ve tested a range of solar garden lights, assessing brightness, durability, how well they hold their charge and how they fare in winter weather.

'The best models offer reliable illumination even after cloudy days, while the worst have weak wiring and poor durability.’

