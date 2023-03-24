7 DIY projects you can do in a weekend

If you've been putting off some long-overdue home improvements, now is your chance to get stuck in – National DIY Day is fast approaching, just in time for spring.

If you can't face a big project, kick off with a small one instead, such as painting and re-grouting or cleaning your carpets and sofas. You might even get on a roll and end up refreshing your entire home. Scroll down to see our suggestions.

But before you dive in, check you're confident that you can complete the project safely. Unless you have the necessary skills and knowledge, avoid jobs involving tall ladders, power tools or other elements that could risk injury. If you need skilled assistance, we can help you find a reputable trader.

Until then, it's time to throw on some old jeans, roll up your sleeves and get cracking.

Need materials and tools? Find out how to buy what you need for DIY and essential repairs from B&Q, Homebase, Wickes and more.

1. Paint a room

Consider the paint you choose depending on the room. For example, you can buy special mould-resistant emulsions for bathrooms, or harder-wearing emulsions for heavily used rooms, such as hallways.

Consider the paint you choose depending on the room. For example, you can buy special mould-resistant emulsions for bathrooms, or harder-wearing emulsions for heavily used rooms, such as hallways.

Allow enough time to prep your room before you start painting. Ensuring any holes are filled, and walls sanded and washed down will make a big difference to how neat the completed job looks.

Follow expert tips from Which? Trusted Traders to get started with decorating:

When you've finished, know how to clean paint brushes and rollers effectively.

2. Deal with damp

The worse the situation gets, the more time, effort and money it is likely to take to resolve in future.

The worse the situation gets, the more time, effort and money it is likely to take to resolve in future.

There are several types of damp:

Condensation

Rising damp

Penetrating damp

The first step is to work out what kind of damp is affecting your home.

Condensation is the most common type of damp. It occurs when warm moist air condenses on cool walls or windows. It's common in rooms where lots of moisture is produced, usually bathrooms and kitchens, and tends to be more of a problem in winter.

If you notice water droplets on your windows or walls, dark mould near windows and a mouldy smell, this is probably what you are dealing with.

Wipe up condensation with a cloth in the first instance. If lack of ventilation is the problem, make sure that you open windows or use an extractor fan where possible. A dehumidifier can help in some situations.

Check our expert tips on how to stop condensation.

3. Draught-proof your home

Draught-proofing doors and windows is a quick, cheap way to make your home feel cosier and cut your heating bills – by around £20 per year, according to the Energy Saving Trust.

Draught-proofing doors and windows is a quick, cheap way to make your home feel cosier and cut your heating bills – by around £20 per year, according to the Energy Saving Trust.

Start by looking for the source of the draughts. The culprits will be uncovered gaps and openings to the outside, such as windows, doors, keyholes, letterboxes, chimneys, fireplaces and loft hatches.

Once you've found them, draught-proofing is fairly straightforward if you're happy to tackle simple DIY jobs. Single-glazed windows are trickier, however.

Depending on where your draughts are coming from, you have various options including:

Sash windows: sealants and metallic or plastic brush strips can help fill gaps around windows.

sealants and metallic or plastic brush strips can help fill gaps around windows. External doors: fit a weather bar or door brush strip, or use a draught excluder.

fit a weather bar or door brush strip, or use a draught excluder. Letterboxes: draught excluders or plates cover the opening without blocking your post.

draught excluders or plates cover the opening without blocking your post. Keyhole cover: stops draughts, and slides to the side when you insert your key.

stops draughts, and slides to the side when you insert your key. Loft hatch: foam strips around the edge of the hatch can help block draughts.

foam strips around the edge of the hatch can help block draughts. Chimneys and fireplaces: if you don't use the fireplace, you could fit a chimney draught excluder.

Products are available from most DIY shops.

Find out more about draught-proofing your home, including which rooms to leave as they are.

4. Clean and re-grout your bathroom

You can buy specialist limescale-shifting and mould-removal products from supermarkets and DIY stores.

You can buy specialist limescale-shifting and mould-removal products from supermarkets and DIY stores.

If those don't do the trick, try an anti-mould grout-reviving pen. They come in different colours to match the colour of your grout (or the colour you'd like it to be).

If you have more time on your hands, you could redo the grouting entirely. Look for a product that will help prevent staining and mould growth in future, so your bathroom looks its best for longer.

For more ideas on how to improve your bathroom, check out our guide to updating a bathroom on a budget.

5. Clean your sofa

Follow our tips to spruce up your old sofa or keep your new one in top condition. Cleaning the sofa can be an easy task to forget or avoid doing, but is a simple way to improve your home.

Vacuum or brush your sofa to remove dirt and dust. Deal with spills immediately – especially if it's red wine, tomato or curry – using plain water. Wipe lightly with a damp cloth and then immediately with a dry one. Don't rub. Try stain-removing products only after you've tested them on a hidden area to check they don't fade the fabric. Follow the manufacturer's instructions. Some cushion covers are washable – check the labels on your sofa. If in doubt, check with the manufacturer.

Read more about how to clean your sofa, plus tips to keep new sofas looking showroom-fresh.

6. Clean your carpet

Besides vacuuming regularly – check out our vacuum cleaner reviews if you need a new one – you can tackle small stains with carpet shampoo.

Besides vacuuming regularly – check out our vacuum cleaner reviews if you need a new one – you can tackle small stains with carpet shampoo.

To avoid a stain ruining your carpet, act fast. The sooner you tackle it, the better the chance of removing it:

Scrape, remove and blot as much of the stain or spill as you can.

Test any carpet shampoo or cleaning product on an inconspicuous area first to check it won't damage or discolour your carpet.

Avoid using hot water, as it can make some stains worse.

Don't rub too hard, as this can damage the carpet fibres.

See more carpet cleaning tips, and how to tackle stains including fizzy drinks, mud, coffee and wine.

7. Plan future projects

Upgrading your kitchen or bathroom, getting new double glazing or planning a loft extension or conservatory are big projects that require planning and time to make a decision. There's plenty you can do to prepare.

Upgrading your kitchen or bathroom, getting new double glazing or planning a loft extension or conservatory are big projects that require planning and time to make a decision. There's plenty you can do to prepare.

Start looking for inspiration online, including on retailers' websites, to get an idea of styles and prices. If you're considering double glazing, new doors or building work, take a look at nearby properties for inspiration or to see how a similar project looks.

Check our handy guides for ideas and practical tips to get you started:

Try to get at least three quotes from traders. Some are able to give quotes for future work online or over the phone, or even offer video consultations to plan projects.

And if you'd prefer to take on a larger, more complicated project and need skilled help, use our Which? Trusted Traders search tool below to find a reputable tradesperson.