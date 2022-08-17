9 things that can go wrong when flying with a baby and how to avoid them

Catching a flight can be stressful at the best of times, but if you also factor in a baby, the anxiety that something might go wrong can reach a whole new level.

From your little one's ears popping during takeoff to not having the right documentation for them to travel, we give you the know-how to cope if problems occur and suggest ways to help you avoid them in the first place.

1. Your baby falling ill before your flight

If your baby develops a cough, cold, rash or fever before your holiday there could be a chance you won't be able to fly.

In some cases, Calpol or other infant paracetamol pain relief might be enough to settle symptoms but speak to your pharmacist or doctor about whether flying will potentially make your baby's illness worse or make other passengers sick.

Airlines can deny boarding of a passenger who looks unwell (even a baby), especially if they think they might have something contagious like chicken pox, so seek their advice too.

a fever in itself might not be enough to change your travel plans but if it's accompanied by other symptoms such as listlessness, dehydration or a rash, delaying your flight might be advisable. Chicken pox - your baby can't fly if they're developing new spots or are still infectious but if they have crusted spots, you should get a letter from your GP confirming they are no longer infectious.

2. Forgetting vital documents

Regardless of age, everyone needs certain official documentation in order to travel, and that includes young babies. We've listed the must-have documents for flying:

Passport. Even newborns can't travel without a passport. Babies must be photographed against a plain light-coloured sheet for the picture, and without dummies, toys or clothing that'll make it difficult to recognise them.

Make sure you add your baby to your travel policy. As well as covering your baby for non-Ghic medical care, your travel insurance should also cover lost, stolen or damaged items including buggies and car seats, as well as cancelling or cutting short your holiday, which may happen if your baby is unwell. Evidence of their relationship to you. If you're travelling with a child under 18 and your surname is different to theirs, you'll need to carry documentation to prove your relationship with them or the reason you're travelling. Without this, you may end up being questioned because the Border Force is obliged by law to safeguard children.

3. Travelling with an unapproved car seat

Your child's car seat might be legal in the UK but that doesn't guarantee it's legally allowed to be used in vehicles at your destination.

Check child car seat rules and regulations in the country or state you're visiting, including whether you're required to use a car seat in taxis.

If it's not compliant, you may need to hire one at your destination but make sure you check our list of Don't Buy child car seats beforehand so you don't get stuck with a seat we don't recommend.

If you're going to use your car seat on board the flight, you'll generally pay for an additional seat or you can check it into the hold as part of your free allowance.

4. Being refused important items

It's worth knowing the airline's restrictions on important items, such as formula and medicines, so they don't end up being refused at the gate.

Pushchairs. Airlines generally allow you to check in a fully collapsible pushchair for free but some have rules about size and/or weight and whether it goes in the cabin or hold so check these pushchair airline restrictions - plus the best buggies to fly with - beforehand.

You can carry breast milk in your hand luggage in containers holding no more than 2,000ml each, even if your baby isn't with you, but the bottles may be opened for screening by airport staff. Frozen breast milk must travel in the hold. Essential medicines. If your baby has been prescribed a liquid medication that's more than 100ml, leave it in its original packaging (don't decant it into smaller bottles) and carry either a prescription with their name on it or a letter from a medical professional.

5. Your flight being delayed

Delays can be a nightmare when you're travelling with a baby, so what can you do if your flight time is disrupted?

Pack extra essentials in your hand luggage. Factor in space for extra milk and food, plus some toys to keep them entertained. You might also want to consider packing extra changes of clothing, nappies, wipes and cloths.

Many airports have specific family facilities such as kids' zones, breastfeeding rooms, baby changing facilities or places where you can warm your baby's bottles, as well as showers. Claim flight compensation for the baby, too. Your child is entitled to compensation in the event of delays or cancellation, even if they don't have their own seat.

6. Struggling on and off the plane with bags and a baby

Here's how to negotiate narrow plane gangways while juggling hand luggage brimming with baby essentials, your own carry-on, possibly a car seat - and your actual baby, too:

Use a baby sling or carrier. This will enable you to navigate hands-free - especially if you use a forward facing sling and carry a backpack. Be aware that if you use a structured baby backpack carrier rather than something soft like a sling , some airlines may count that as part of your free equipment allowance.

Whether it's a concierge service, porters or a 'meet and assist'-type service, you don't have to struggle on your own - great if you're travelling solo with kids or are a single parent. Put flight non-essentials in the hold. Although some airlines give infants a smaller baggage allowance, most give children over two the same as adults so check in as much as you're allowed.

7. Ears popping on take off and landing

The change in pressure during take-off and landing can be a real challenge because the Eustachian tubes, which are responsible for air pressure regulation in the ears, are narrower in babies.

Although babies aren't able to intentionally pop their ears like older children and adults can, they will pop if they're breastfeeding or sucking on a bottle or dummy.

Of course, it's not always possible to control when a baby is awake or asleep but it may help if you're able to time it so they're drinking and swallowing when the plane is taking off or touching down.

8. Your baby feeling unwell during the flight

The thought of your baby becoming unwell mid-flight may fill you with dread but research suggests it's not that likely and that most tend to be common illnesses.

A 2020 study of medical incidents on airlines involving children found that a third of the cases were nausea and vomiting, and the next common issue was fever or chills, with most happening on long-haul flights.

Although airlines generally carry adult forms of medication, such as paracetamol tablets, these aren't suitable for babies so experts recommend taking basic children's medication in your hand luggage, including liquid paracetamol and rehydration salts in case of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Plane travel is dehydrating so keep them well-hydrated with milk, water or diluted juice, while carrying a digital thermometer may also give you peace of mind so you can monitor your child's temperature during the flight.

9. Boredom and tantrums

Tantrums are especially common on flights as space is restricted and there's little opportunity to provide a full suite of distractions, but the following may help:

Choose night-time flights. This is especially beneficial on long-haul flights because the cabin environment will be geared towards sleeping.

This is especially beneficial on long-haul flights because the cabin environment will be geared towards sleeping. Pick a window seat. When awake, your baby can look out of the window and toddlers won't be able to wander as easily into the aisle as they would in other seats. Window seats also afford breastfeeding mums more privacy than middle or aisle options.

When awake, your baby can look out of the window and toddlers won't be able to wander as easily into the aisle as they would in other seats. Window seats also afford breastfeeding mums more privacy than middle or aisle options. Don't board too early. Although parents with young babies can board first, you may be thankful for having those few extra minutes not having to keep them entertained in your seat.

Although parents with young babies can board first, you may be thankful for having those few extra minutes not having to keep them entertained in your seat. Bring things to entertain them with. Infants under three months are likely to spend most of their time sleeping while those aged 3-6 months might like a teether or a couple of colourful toys. Any older and their surroundings will provide plenty of interest but bring along fun stuff like puppets and activity toys, plus surprises for more challenging moments. Pack favourite food, too, as you won't know what the airline's baby or toddler meals contain until they arrive.

*except Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein