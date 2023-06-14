9 things you really shouldn't do if you're taking your tech abroad

When travelling, it's likely you'll want to pack the gadgets that you rely on at home – a phone to stay connected, a laptop or tablet for catch-up TV or movies, and some headphones for a packed plane or when you want to zone out. Our experts will help you keep those essentials safe.

Before you head off, we'll explain how you can save on data overseas. There are also some bits worth downloading before your trip, including TV shows from catch-up apps and offline maps so you can explore new areas without a phone signal. It's also worth setting up location tracking on your devices in case you misplace them.

Keep scrolling for a round-up of tech travel tips submitted by our experts.

1. Don't forget about roaming costs

If you're planning a trip abroad, keep mobile fees in mind. After all, you don't want to be hit with a mammoth phone bill when you get home.

Many providers have now introduced roaming costs, although some will still let you roam in the EU for free. Your provider should send you a text message when you leave the country, reminding you of the potential charges. If you want to be proactive, check your provider's website in advance.

As a general rule, it's best to stick to wi-fi while you're abroad – that way, powering through your inbox or streaming films won't count towards your data allowance. You can also make WhatsApp calls through wi-fi.

If you need to use your mobile data (it might be inevitable if you're on the move), keep track of how much you're using. Some apps are more data-hungry than others, so it can be painfully easy to hit your limit without realising.

Whether you're on Android or iOS, a quick trip to your phone settings (or your mobile provider's app) will summarise your data usage. We've also published a guide on how to keep track of your mobile data.

When using a laptop, don't tether it to your phone without setting a data limit first. Otherwise, you could end up blowing through your allowance thanks to a chunky Windows update or a video call with a friend where you both lose track of time.

For more details on dealing with phone fees abroad, check in with our advice on mobile roaming costs and international calls.

2. Don't assume you'll have access to your favourite TV channels

Even if your accommodation has a TV, you'll probably be limited to basic channels from the country you're exploring. But there are still ways to stay up-to-date with your favourite shows.

For starters, you can prepare your devices in advance. Download TV episodes to your phone, tablet or laptop before you set off – BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 and Netflix all provide offline features. However, there might be additional fees depending on which service you use. To download goodies through ITVX, for example, you'll need an ITVX Premium account that costs £5.99 a month.

If your holiday home is equipped with a smart TV, you can cast content that you've downloaded from your smartphone onto the bigger screen. The YouTube mobile app also has cast built-in. Look out for this Cast symbol:

Alternatively, you can link a HDMI cable between your laptop and the TV.

3. Don't forget to pack your plug adaptor

Forgetting a plug adaptor (or bringing the wrong one) can be a travel nightmare. To avoid holiday heartbreak, make sure you pack the correct adaptors in your luggage.

Here's an overview of what works where:

Type A – This two-pin plug is widely used in Canada, Japan, Mexico and the US. The outlets that these plugs fit are usually found in older buildings.

– This two-pin plug is widely used in Canada, Japan, Mexico and the US. The outlets that these plugs fit are usually found in older buildings. Type B – Also used in Canada, Mexico and the US, the outlet for this three-pin plug is compatible with both Type A and B. It’s less common in Central and South America.

– Also used in Canada, Mexico and the US, the outlet for this three-pin plug is compatible with both Type A and B. It’s less common in Central and South America. Type C – Commonly used in Europe, this plug is also used in parts of Asia and South America. Notable exceptions are Cyprus and Malta, which use Type G.

– Commonly used in Europe, this plug is also used in parts of Asia and South America. Notable exceptions are Cyprus and Malta, which use Type G. Type F – This two-pin plug is used in almost every European country, so it’s likely you already have one or two adaptors hiding at the back of a cluttered drawer.

– This two-pin plug is used in almost every European country, so it’s likely you already have one or two adaptors hiding at the back of a cluttered drawer. Type G – If you’re travelling to Cyprus or Malta, or further afield to Malaysia or Singapore, there’s no need to pack any adaptors – they use the same plugs as us.

– If you’re travelling to Cyprus or Malta, or further afield to Malaysia or Singapore, there’s no need to pack any adaptors – they use the same plugs as us. Type I – Mainly used in Argentina, Australia, China and New Zealand, this plug has two and three-pin versions. Both plugs are compatible with both sockets.

4. Don't forget to download maps in advance

If you rely on your smartphone to help you navigate new areas, we suggest you prepare some offline maps before your trip. That way, you'll be able to use Google Maps even if you're in an area without a phone signal.

There are plenty of free map apps that have offline features, including Maps.me and Google Maps. For our walkthrough, we'll go with Google Maps.

To download offline maps on the Google Maps app, follow these steps:

Open Google Maps and select your profile picture in the top-right corner Choose Offline maps Tap Select your own map Using the blue outline, zoom or scroll to define the area that you want to download. Note how much space it'll take up on your phone and, when you're happy with your selection, choose Download.

Unless you update or delete them manually, offline maps will automatically be removed from your phone (therefore freeing up storage space) after a year.

While we're on the subject of maps, check in with our guide to the best sat navs if you're planning a road trip.

5. Don't swim with your 'water resistant' phone

It can be tempting to take some snaps on your phone by the pool or on the beach, but remember that 'water resistant' and 'waterproof' are two different things.

Take Apple's latest release, the iPhone 14, for example. The mobile is labelled as 'water resistant' and has an IP68 rating, with Apple claiming it'll survive at a maximum depth of six metres for up to 30 minutes. The tech giant adds that '[splash and water] resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear.'

In other words, 'water resistant' phones aren't invincible. You're better off playing it safe, either by limiting your phone's contact with water or investing in a waterproof pouch. They're available on online marketplaces such as Amazon for less than £20, but note that we haven't tested these in our lab.

For every mobile we review, we run a series of durability tests – check in with our mobile phone reviews to see which models score top marks.

6. Don't let your powerbank overheat

Your powerbank doesn't need a tan, so keep it out of the sun and don't abandon it on a car dashboard during a sweltering afternoon.

When a powerbank is exposed to heat for too long, it'll induce chemical reactions in the battery and cause the charger to deteriorate.

If you don't own a powerbank just yet, it could be worth picking one up before your next trip. When shopping for the right model, note the claimed capacity:

Small powerbanks (up to 7,500mAh) – usually enough to charge a smartphone once

– usually enough to charge a smartphone once Medium powerbanks (7,500-14,999mAh) – usually enough to charge a smartphone two times

– usually enough to charge a smartphone two times Large powerbanks (more than 15,000mAh) – usually enough to charge a smartphone four or more times.

We've been hands-on with a selection of powerbanks to see which ones are worth chucking in your suitcase – explore our guide to the best portable power bank chargers.

7. Don't just store your travel documents digitally

Storing travel documents on your phone or tablet is undeniably convenient, but if you don't have physical copies, you're in trouble if your device stops working or if you lose it.

Our product experts recommended creating physical backups just in case. Put together a folder containing must-haves such as hotel details, directions to important locations and flight documents if needed.

8. Don't let sand destroy your camera

A sunset towering over a sandy beach makes for a beautiful picture, but you can't show off your photography skills if sand damages the inside of your camera.

Be extra careful when you're taking your camera to a beach. Our product experts suggest changing lenses underneath the cover of a blanket to prevent any accidents. You might also want to invest in a UV filter to protect the lens from scratches.

Find out how to look after your equipment with our guide on how to clean your digital camera.

9. Don't forget to set up location tracking on your phone

For peace of mind, we recommend setting up location tracking on your mobile before you head off. If your device goes for a walk without your permission, you'll be able to track it down (or wipe your files) remotely.

The app you need varies depending on the manufacturer. Here are the three main 'find my' services:

Find My iPhone – head to Settings > Name > Find My > Find My iPhone (shown below). To use Find My iPhone from a computer, visit icloud.com/find .

– head to > > > (shown below). To use Find My iPhone from a computer, visit . SmartThings Find (Samsung) – Find SmartThings in your app tray and open it up. Tap the Life tab, then choose Find . If your Samsung smartphone doesn't have SmartThings pre-installed, you can download SmartThings from Google Play .

– Find SmartThings in your and open it up. Tap the tab, then choose . If your Samsung smartphone doesn't have SmartThings pre-installed, you can download SmartThings from . Find My Device (Android) – Go to Settings > Security & Privacy and select Find My Device. Use the service on a computer by visiting android.com/find .

If your phone is stolen, report the theft to the police and tell your network provider so it can cancel your phone Sim. You'll also need to consider your mobile banking accounts (get in touch with your bank, just to be on the safe side) and change critical passwords.

See our expert guide on what to do if your phone gets stolen.

