Another major lender pulls mortgage deals: what you need to know

Santander has become the latest major bank to pull its mortgage deals 'in light of changing market conditions'.

New mortgage applications will be blocked as of Monday evening, before new deals with increased rates are introduced on Wednesday.

The high street bank has taken the decision as turbulence continues to grip the home loan market, with hundreds of products having been axed in the past three weeks.

Here, we look at why lenders are taking such action, and what impact it's having on mortgage rates.

Santander announces decision to pull mortgage deals

The bank has informed brokers it will be taking its fixed and tracker mortgage products for new customers off the market from 7.30pm today (Monday 12 June).

A spokesman said: 'We continually review our products in light of changing market conditions.

'As we prepare for a relaunch of a full range of mortgage products from Wednesday morning, we will not be accepting new applications via intermediary and online channels temporarily from this evening (Monday).

'Our product transfer range remains fully available and customers who have already applied will not be impacted.'

Santander has offered very competitive rates compared with other leading lenders - topping most of the categories in our cheapest mortgage rates round up. But from 7.30pm, the deals will be pulled.

Graham Cox, founder of the broker firm Self Employed Mortgage Hub, said: 'Any bank or building society that comes out cheapest is getting flooded with too many applications to cope, which is no doubt what’s happening with Santander.'

Can I apply for a Santander mortgage before the deadline?

Customers can still apply for a mortgage deal before 7.30pm tonight (Monday).

Those who apply before the cut-off will not be affected, and could therefore still secure a mortgage with Santander's current mortgage rates.

New rates will be introduced on Wednesday, and customers will only be able to apply for them - not the old rates.

Other big players in the mortgage sector such as Halifax and Nationwide have been pulling deals and reintroducing products with increased rates.

Last Thursday, HSBC made the decision to temporarily withdraw mortgage rates available via broker services, to help ensure the bank could stay within its operational capacity.

Its mortgages are now back on sale through brokers, although its rates have increased by between 0.10 and 0.45 percentage points.

What are average mortgage rates?

Rates had been coming down month-on-month, however, they have sharply increased since mid-May.

In the space of three weeks, the average two-year fix rose from 5.33% to 5.87%, while the average five-year fix has also risen, going from 5.01% to 5.51%, according to Moneyfacts.

Type of mortgage Average rate on 12 June 2023 Average rate in June 2022 Two year-fix 5.87% 3.24% Five-year fix 5.51% 3.36%

As a result of increased rates, experts at Hargreaves Lansdown say anyone whose deal comes to an end this year is set to see their monthly payments increase by an average of £192.

Why are mortgage rates increasing again?

Gilt yields and swap rates - which determine the cost of borrowing for lenders - continue to climb in the wake of last month's inflation figures, which recorded CPI inflation at 8.7%

Those higher-than-expected figures have fuelled predictions the Bank of England will have to raise interest rates even further to combat rising prices.

The Bank's base rate - which plays a pivotal role in determining mortgage rates - currently stands at 4.5%, following 12 consecutive increases, and is now expected to hit 5.5% later this year.

Despite the influx of hikes from lenders, it is not all doom and gloom. From Tuesday, TSB says it will reduce the cost of some of its new deals by up to 0.4 percentage points - showing there could soon be potential for a calming in the market.