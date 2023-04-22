Best and worst mobile providers for 2023 revealed

With high customer scores and strong value for money ratings, smaller mobile networks once again topped the results of our annual satisfaction survey, leaving the big four trailing behind. A better service at a lower price made for very satisfied customers.

We asked 3,400 mobile customers about their experiences, and found many are receiving mediocre service from their network. Customers of the big four face higher prices, worse customer service and most troubling during the cost of living crisis, inflation-based mid-contract price rises. Millions of customers are caught between having to either accept costly fee hikes, or pay expensive exit fees to exit their contract early.

Each year, EE, Three and Vodafone increase their prices using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation, plus 3.9%. They use the December CPI rate published in January (10.5%). This means that the majority of customers will see a price increase of 14.4%. O2 adds 3.9% to the January RPI rate published in February (13.4%), which resulted in price increases of 17.3% for its customers.

In contrast, smaller networks such as Smarty and Giffgaff offer rolling 30-day Sim-only deals, which are cheap and easy to exit, without being tied down to a lengthy, increasingly expensive contract.

For full results of our survey - and to learn which mobile providers we recommend - read our round-up of the best and worst mobile providers for 2023.

Big four mobile providers beaten on value and service

Four big mobile providers, EE, Three, Vodafone and O2, provide services to the majority of the UK mobile customers. However, they did not receive particularly impressive ratings, and fell short of the standard set by the smaller providers who piggyback on their infrastructure.

EE customers gave it good scores for network reliability and download speeds, which continues to be its strength, but mediocre ratings for other aspects such as incentives, customer service and overall value for money. Alongside O2, it received the joint-highest customer score of the big four, but did not challenge the top-performers.

Three, as is often the case, had the lowest customer score of any of the big four. Three’s customers were beset by problems, with nearly half (45%) having an issue in the past 12 months, the most of any provider included in the survey. The most common issues were constantly poor phone signal, network dropouts and problems resolving queries.

Vodafone was rated poorly for customer service and incentives, and averagely in most areas. A third of Vodafone customers chose it as their provider hoping to receive better network coverage, and good scores for network reliability and download speeds suggests this is a valid reason.

O2 had no high or low ratings, performing adequately but not exceptionally across the board. Of the big four, this was enough to make it the brand with the joint-highest customer score, alongside EE.

For full results for each of these providers and to see how they compare to smaller competitors like Smarty and iD Mobile, head to our mobile provider reviews.

Smaller mobile providers offer more for your money

The larger networks often justify higher prices by claiming their incentives and reward schemes add value, but no provider in our survey received more than a three star rating for incentives, so mobile customers are not particularly impressed by what’s on offer.

The straightforward offerings from cheaper rivals largely fared better, but Tesco Mobile lost its Which? Recommended Provider endorsement for the first time in 12 years, due to baking above-inflation price increases into new contracts despite previously championing fixed prices. For most new Tesco customers, these price hikes will start from next April.

In response to the cost of living crisis, we have given Great Value endorsements to mobile networks for the first time. This recognises providers who offer outstanding value Sim-only deals to anyone looking for a cheap and useful amount of data.

Smarty, Giffgaff and iD Mobile met our criteria for offering Sim-only deals that are much cheaper than the rest of the market. A rolling monthly contract with a virtual provider is the best way to avoid inflation-based price increases. If the provider raises prices, you can switch to a different network at the end of the month.

How to get a better service and save

When your contract with the big four ends, try switching to a Sim-only deal with a smaller provider.

Switching mobile network is easier than ever. You need a porting authorisation code (PAC), which you get with a simple text from your current network provider. Previously, to get a PAC you had to call your provider, who would often try to deter you from switching and make the process frustrating.

To switch and keep the same mobile number, text PAC to 65075. Your current mobile provider should send you a text within one minute and the PAC lasts for 30 days. The text will also have important information such as any charges for early termination (although this won’t apply if you’re out of contract). Give the PAC to your new provider, which has to complete the switch within one working day.

To switch and change your number, text STAC to 75075 to receive your service termination authorisation code, then follow the same procedure as if you’d received a PAC.

For more information on switching, such as how to switch if you're in a contract, and how to choose a provider with the best signal, read our full guide on how to switch mobile provider. You can also browse our expert picks of the best Sim-only deals to see how much you could save.

Which? calls for change in the telecoms market

Which? has launched a campaign calling on businesses in essential sectors – supermarkets, telecoms and energy – to do more to help their customers through the cost of living crisis.

As part of this, Which? has been calling on providers to allow all customers to leave without penalty if they face mid-contract price rises, but mobile brands have persisted in ploughing ahead with price hikes of up to 17% and locking customers into a contract.

As Ofcom reviews inflation linked mid-contract increases, Which? will push for pro-consumer changes to regulation that ensure customers are not trapped in this lose-lose situation again.

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said: 'The vast majority of mobile customers are with one of the Big Four providers, but our research suggests consumers could save money during the cost of living crisis and get better service by switching to a better deal – such as one of those offered by Which? Great Value providers.

'Switching to a flexible one month rolling deal with one of these providers if you’re out of contract also means you’ll be protected against the mid-contract hikes of up to 17% introduced by the Big Four earlier this month.

'Which? believes it's absolutely critical that Ofcom's review of inflation linked mid-contract hikes results in changes that ensure customers are never trapped in this situation again.'

Find out more about the cost of living campaign and our calls on businesses to offer more support to consumers.