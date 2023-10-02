Best Black Friday Apple deals 2023: what to expect from the sales

Big price drops on Apple products are rare, but the Black Friday sales season can be an exception.

To save you time and money, we'll be rounding up the very best Apple product deals so you can bag a bargain.

How Which? can help you find the best deals on Apple products

Finding good discounts on Apple products can be tricky - unlike many other tech brands, it tends to offer fairly meagre discounts, especially on newer models.

Fortunately, Apple offers good support for its product range – iPhones, for example, typically offer the longest support periods, which may be in excess of six years.

As such, the best deals on Apple products can be on predecessors to the current range. It's never too soon to start doing your research, so check our reviews of Apple products, listed below, to see how they fare in our tough tests. And be sure to check back for the best deals when the Black Friday sales begin.

Will there be any good Apple deals this Black Friday?

Most retailers offer some discounts on Apple products during the Black Friday sales, but as mentioned, these can be limited on the newest models.

Last year, Apple announced its own shopping event for Black Friday, where for a limited time, you could get an Apple Gift Card to use on a later purchase when you buy an eligible iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, AirPods and more. The brand offered between £50 and £250 in gift cards if you buy a participating product on eligible dates.

Other retailers, such as Currys, offered perks such as six months of free Apple TV+ with every Black Friday deal purchase on eligible dates.

Otherwise, look out for Black Friday themed contract deals for iPhones, and discounts on specific models, which we'll cover when the sales start.

Which Apple products were in the sales last year?

In 2022, we saw a range of discounts across Apple's product range.

Apple Watch Series 7, original price £369

The Apple Watch Series 7 has since been superseded by the Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra, but it's still significantly more hi-tech than many other smartwatches on the market. Apple discontinued it when it brought out its 2022 lineup, but you can pick it up on Amazon now for £299, which is the best deal we've seen so far.

We've tested the slightly larger version (45mm), whereas this deal is currently only on the 41mm version. We'd expect the 41mm version to score similarly in our tests, though: we stopped testing both sizes of Apple Watches because that's what we used to find.

Read our Apple Watch Series 7 review to find out more, or check prices below.

Apple iPhone 13, original price £799

This Apple iPhone 13 might be two years old, but it still has impressive specifications. The display spans 6.1 inches and it has a high 2,532 x 1,170 resolution. The cameras have sensor-shift image stabilisation, Apple's iconic cinematic mode, and sought-after photographic styles.

Check prices below or you can also read our Apple iPhone 13 review. Or compare contract deals on the iPhone 13.

Apple AirPods (2021), original price £189

The third-generation (and latest) Apple AirPods have decent bass and deliver clear frequencies for music lovers.

Check out the latest deals below, but be aware that we've previously spotted these AirPods on sale for just under £160, so you might want to hold off purchasing until prices drop further.

We've rounded up where you can buy these AirPods below, or get our full, expert opinion on them in our Apple AirPods (2021) review.

Apple iPad Mini (2021), original price £619

This 8-inch iPad from Apple was released in 2021. It's powerful and can handle demanding graphics and apps. The version we tested has 64GB of storage. That’s a reasonable amount of space, but with no micro-SD slot to increase the memory, you need to be sure it will be enough before you buy. There is a 256GB version, too.

Read our full iPad Mini (2021) review to see how it did in our tests, or check out the prices below.

Apple MacBook Air 13in (2022), original price £1,249

This 2022 Apple MacBook Air is the latest iteration of its vastly popular paper-thin laptop and it features the M2 chip. This is the MacBook to choose if you want excellent portability.

This version features Apple's Liquid Retina display, which is a big selling point if you're looking to edit photos and videos. With the upgrade in performance on this 2022 model, you will see a slightly diminished battery life in comparison with its predecessor.

Read our full Apple Macbook Air 13in (2022) review to help you decide if it's worth your money, or buy it using the links below.

How to spot a good deal on an Apple product

Amy Axworthy, Which? mobile phones expert, says:

Don't expect massive discounts on Apple products, and shop around to ensure you're getting the best deal. Some retailers, including Apple itself, may offer additional perks such as free streaming subscriptions or gift cards.

If you're buying an iPhone on contract, check carefully to ensure that you're actually getting a good deal. Our phone contract calculator can help. Typically it works out better to buy an iPhone outright and purchase a cheap Sim-only deal , which can start from as little as £5 per month.

How to get an even better deal on Apple tech

Even when Apple products are discounted, they can still be some of the most expensive tech products on the market. You might be able to save hundreds of pounds more if you buy a refurbished or second-hand device, but it's important to know what to expect when you buy. Read more advice on refurbished or second-hand devices in the articles below:

How to recycle your old Apple tech

If you're upgrading from an older Apple product, you might be wondering what to do with the old one.

If your product is eligible, Apple will trade it in for credit against your next purchase. You can get up to £40 for an iPhone 7 or up to £230 for an iPhone 12. Visit Apple's trade in page to see if your device is eligible.

Electronics, particularly devices with batteries (such as mobile phones) should not be disposed of in your general household waste or kerbside recycling.

See all our expert advice on how to recycle a mobile phone, and how to recycle electrical items.