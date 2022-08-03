Best black kettles for stylish kitchens

When it comes to kitchen colour choices, black is an enduring classic because it works with so many other colours.

In fact, 'black kettle' is the most-searched-for kettle-colour option according to Google, with searches for 'white kettle' the next most-popular. And more recently, matt black kettles and toasters are increasing in popularity.

That's why we've reviewed more than 60 black kettles on our website – more than any other colour – and have rounded up some of our recent favourites. Read on to find a black kettle to suit your kitchen and where to buy it at a good price.

Best matt black kettle

Beko Cosmopolis WKM8307B kettle, £30

We liked: Effective limescale filter

Effective limescale filter We didn’t like: Poor visibility through water gauge

The matt black Beko Cosmopolis kettle can boil up to 1.7 litres of water a time, which makes around seven cups of tea. It weighs a reasonably light 0.9kg and comes with a one-year manufacturer's guarantee.

As well as black, this kettle also comes in white and blue, with a matching toaster available to create the perfect pair.

Read our Beko Cosmopolis kettle review for our full verdict.

Best black kettle for a modern kitchen

Kenwood Mesmerine ZJM811BK kettle, £89.99

We liked: Great limescale filter

Great limescale filter We didn’t like: Expensive for a kettle

As well as black, the Kenwood Mesmerine kettle comes in white, black, purple, red, turquoise or orange. It has a stainless-steel section at the top, and the rest of the body is covered in a textured diamond pattern.

It can hold 1.6 litres, weighs 1.2kg and is pretty easy to use. The angle of the handle is primarily a design feature, but it also works well, as it's comfortable and provides a good grip.

Read our Kenwood Mesmerine kettle review for our full verdict.

Best multi-temperature black kettle

Bosch Sky TWK7203GB kettle, £80

We liked: Excellent limescale filter

Excellent limescale filter We didn’t like: Water gauge hard to read

The Bosch Sky kettle has a black touchscreen base, which allows you to select temperatures from 70 to 100 degrees in five-degree increments. It also has a 30-minute keep-warm function and four preset temperature settings for making different types of drinks.

The kettle has a 1.7-litre capacity and it beeps when it turns on and again when it's finished boiling, an unusual feature that could be handy for some or annoying for others.

Read our Bosch Sky kettle review for our full verdict.

Best budget black kettle

Asda George Home Fast Boil Textured Scandi kettle, £24

We liked: Easy to use

Easy to use We didn’t like: Limescale filter could be more effective

This Scandinavian-style black plastic kettle with wooden accents is part of George Home, Asda’s homeware range.

You can use it to boil up to 1.7 litres of water at a time; it comes with cord storage so it won't look messy on your kitchen counter.

Read our Asda George Home Scandi kettle review for our full verdict.

Best black kettle and toaster set

Russell Hobbs Inspire Noir 2436 kettle, £29

We liked: Three-year warranty, which is longer than usual for a kettle

Three-year warranty, which is longer than usual for a kettle We didn’t like: Tricky to clean

This black plastic kettle from Russell Hobbs has a matching Inspire 24371 two-slot and a 24381 four-slot toaster available if you fancy forming a smart pair in your kitchen.

The kettle can hold 1.7 litres of water and glows blue as it heats; and at nearly a metre long, the mains cord could be handy on a crowded worktop, giving you more flexibility as to where the kettle can sit.

Read our Russell Hobbs Inspire Noir kettle review for our full verdict.

Can I buy a matching black kettle and toaster set?

If you are looking for a super-coordinated kitchen, then you may want to consider buying a matching black kettle and toaster.

All our reviews show if a kettle has a matching toaster, so it’s easy to narrow down the styles you like, then choose the best performer using our review filters.

Not all matching appliances are matching when it comes to performance, though; in fact, the problem with buying a matching kettle and toaster is that more often than not, either the kettle or the toaster is much better than the other.

Are black appliances hard to keep clean?

When it comes to cleaning, it's less about colour and more about the material a kettle is made from that will make your purchase easier or harder to clean. Plastic is generally easier to clean than metal, which can be prone to revealing fingerprints and grease marks.

You may find that water marks show up more on a black kettle than a white one, but you can remove these using a microfibre cloth.

All our reviews will tell you if a kettle is hard to clean. We check the outer surfaces of kettles for dirt traps and give a star rating on whether they are quick to show finger marks and smudges.

