John Lewis Black Friday sale 2023: what to expect

Make the most of the upcoming John Lewis Black Friday sale with advice from the experts at Which?.

This November, shoppers will flock to the sales, looking for bargains on home appliances, tech and more. Our team of product experts will be uncovering the best Black Friday offers at a time when saving money is more important than ever.

Read on to discover our predictions for the 2023 John Lewis sale and bookmark this page for when the deals arrive.

Find out what the experts at Which? expect from the Black Friday 2023 sales this year.

Why should I shop the John Lewis sale with Which?



Financially, 2023 has been yet another tough year for consumers. Money is tight, so it’s more important than ever that you get great value for money when you spend.

Not all Black Friday ‘deals’ are good ones though, and that’s where our experts can help. Our John Lewis Black Friday deals page will only feature products that we’ve put through our test lab: we won’t promote deals on products that we know perform poorly. However, it's still worth checking our reviews to help you choose the right product for your needs.

When will the John Lewis Black Friday 2023 sale start?

Last year, John Lewis started its Black Friday sale around three weeks before Black Friday itself. Based on this, we expect John Lewis to start its 2023 Black Friday sale in the first week of November.

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 24 November and Cyber Monday is on the 27 November.

What will be on offer in the John Lewis Black Friday 2023 sale?

Based on previous years, we expect John Lewis to offer some decent discounts across pretty much all of its departments including:

Last year, our experts found some excellent deals on televisions, laptops, washing machines and vacuum cleaners, including the following:

A 55-inch LG OLED55C14LB television for £1,179, a model from one of LG's most high-end ranges at the time.

for £1,179, a model from one of LG's most high-end ranges at the time. An HP Chromebook 14a-nd0001na laptop for just £199, a good choice for those looking for something basic and portable.

for just £199, a good choice for those looking for something basic and portable. A John Lewis JLWM1428 washing machine for £399. This machine has a sensor to weigh your laundry and adjust the length of the wash accordingly.

for £399. This machine has a sensor to weigh your laundry and adjust the length of the wash accordingly. A Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Extra vacuum cleaner for £299 - a saving of 50% on the usual retail price at the time (according to John Lewis).

Does John Lewis offer any guarantees?

John Lewis offers a minimum guarantee of two years on all electricals and five years on televisions, at no extra cost.



You can call 0330 123 0106 for after-sales queries on any John Lewis electrical or technology product. The line is open from 8am-9pm weekdays, 8am-8pm Saturdays and 10am-6pm Sundays. Call charges vary according to service provider.

For a fee, John Lewis also offers a technical support service to help you set up your new tech, which covers tablets, smart watches, fitness trackers, mobile phones and laptops.

Go to John Lewis technology installation and support for more information and prices.

How much is delivery from John Lewis?

At John Lewis you pay £3.95 for delivery on orders under £50, while purchases over £50 are delivered for free, although there are exceptions for delivery of large items to non-UK mainland locations. Smaller items are usually delivered within five working days.

Alternatively, you can click and collect for free on orders over £30, or arrange a Collect+ delivery to a location near you for £3.50.

See all John Lewis delivery options on small or large items.

Returning sales purchases to John Lewis

You can return small items purchased online to a John Lewis or Waitrose store, send them back via post or courier, or arrange a Hermes collection.

You can log in to your online account to request this. If you ordered a large item and it's faulty, John Lewis will collect it for free. If there's nothing wrong with the item, you'll have to pay £29.95 for it to be collected.

Items bought in store can be returned to John Lewis branches – just bring your receipt and ensure the item is unused, in its original packaging with tags attached.

Faulty electrical items bought within the last 30 days can be returned to store for a full refund; alternatively, contact John Lewis to arrange a repair, replacement or refund.

You also have rights to a repair or replacement if you notice the fault within six months of owning the product. If you bought the faulty item more than 30 days ago, answer the questions on the John Lewis website to find out what to do.

Find out more about the John Lewis returns policy .

How to recycle your old appliances

If you're looking to buy a new appliance on Black Friday, be sure to dispose of your old one in a responsible way.

You have a couple of options if you want to offload your unwanted appliances. Kerbside collection is suitable for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Otherwise, you can simply drop the items at your local recycling centre.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, check our advice on how to recycle electrical items.