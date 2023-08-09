Help to Buy paperwork delays: what you need to know if you're remortgaging or selling

Homeowners who used the government's Help to Buy loan scheme say getting hold of vital paperwork in order to sell or remortgage their house is proving 'impossible'.

The lengthy delays – which have been ongoing throughout the summer – are putting house sales at risk and forcing others trying to remortgage onto sky-high mortgage rates.

Help to Buy social media accounts have been inundated with desperate calls for support, as homeowners and conveyancers continue to be left frustrated by administrative hold-ups.

Here, Which? delves into the widespread issues and offers advice to anyone caught up in the delays.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What issues are Help to Buy customers facing?

Those who used a Help to Buy equity loan to secure their first house purchase are impacted by the current issues.

The scheme, which was used by more than 380,000 people between 2013 and 2023, allowed first-time buyers to purchase new-build homes with an interest-free loan worth 20% of the property price.

But those trying to sell their Help to Buy property or remortgage with a different lender are now facing difficulty.

Before either of these can go through, customers require administrative paperwork that should be simple to secure. However, processes are being met with severe delays.

Remortgagers 'left in terrible position'

Dad-of-two Phil is one of the many frustrated homeowners impacted by the issues.

He and his partner Nikki have been trying to switch lenders and remortgage with NatWest, but haven't been able to without the required 'deed of postponement' documents from Help to Buy.

Phil told Which?: 'We asked for the paperwork on 16 June but still haven't got it. This meant we couldn't remortgage when our fixed-term expired and we're now on a variable rate of around 10%.

'Our mortgage payments have doubled as we should be paying around £570 a month but we're now paying £1,067.

'We both work full time but we're now struggling for money and in a terrible position. It's so frustrating because the customer service has been non-existent, it's impossible to get through.

'The mortgage offer has thankfully been extended, but we're panicking as we don't want to lose it.'

House sales on the brink of collapse

Sellers need to pay off their equity loan in full before the transaction can go through. In order to do so they need to be sent a crucial 'redemption letter' confirming how much needs to be paid.

But the form, which costs an applicant £200, is taking months to arrive.

In applying for the redemption letter, homeowners need to send a Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) valuation report on their property.

This house valuation determines how much needs to be repaid, but it is only valid for three months. As a result of severe delays from the Help to Buy customer service team, numerous would-be sellers say their valuations are expiring.

One Twitter user wrote: 'I need a redemption figure urgently. I emailed all the paperwork, paid the fee and still no response, not even an acknowledgement. Been three weeks now and I have sent chaser emails. Can’t get through on the phone. My house buying chain is going to collapse if I don’t get this soon.'

What's causing the backlog and when will the delays end?

Homes England, the government's housing agency, has apologised for the backlog and says it is working to resolve the problems.

It said: 'Cases are often complex with solicitors, brokers and lenders all involved in a process reliant on 100% accurate paperwork.

'Our current priority is for every customer to be supported as soon as possible and for usual service levels to be reinstated.'

Lending platform Lenvi, which took over administration of Help to Buy in June, told us this week it is 'gradually seeing a reduction in incoming inquiries'.

Upon securing a five-year contract to manage the scheme, the firm said it would 'digitalise and transform' the scheme's customer service.

However, Lenvi says it has 'experienced four times the average volume of inquiries due to current mortgage market conditions'.

It said: 'We are currently prioritising customers in order of completion date. However, not all incoming enquiries are quick to resolve, complex cases can also involve issues like valuation reviews, which take time to process.

'We are putting all our efforts into resolving this with Homes England and have extended our working hours and continue to explore various options to further support this increase in customer demand.'

Find out more: Help to Buy still open to new applicants in Wales

What to do if you need Help to Buy paperwork

The Help to Buy customer service line, which automatically ends calls after one hour of being on hold, has frustrated scores of homeowners unable to speak with a call handler.

Complainants say they have tried more than 20 times but failed to get through.

Homes England advises only those who have a completion date or mortgage offer that is set to expire within the next seven days to call 0300 123 4123.

Anyone with a completion date or mortgage offer expiry beyond seven days is encouraged to email customerservices@myhelptobuyloan.co.uk .

Their account number and completion date should be detailed in the email subject line. Homes England says it will 'endeavour to reply in 10 days'.

In-need customers are also urged to be aware of temporary measures put in place by UK Finance via the Reach Out scheme , where 'mortgage lenders will look sympathetically at those who need a short-term extension to a mortgage offer to complete a sale/purchase or remortgage.'

Find out more: what to do if you can't pay your mortgage

How to remortgage with Help to Buy

If you're staying with your existing mortgage lender and taking a product transfer, it's unlikely you'll need any documents from Help to Buy, so you won't need to contact the customer services team. But to avoid any doubt, ask your lender if they require a deed of postponement.

It's a different kettle of fish if you plan to remortgage and change your lender. You or your conveyancer will need to contact the Help to Buy customer services team as a deed of postponement is required. This postpones the equity loan charge and shifts the loan onto the new lender’s mortgage charge.

As with any remortgaging process, it's good to get the ball rolling as soon as possible. If you're within six months of the end of a mortgage term, start shopping around to gauge if you want to change providers.

For further information on how to manage your Help to Buy property, visit the government guides on selling your home and remortgaging.

Should you pay off the Help to Buy loan before remortgaging?

Remortgagers are not required to pay off the government's equity loan when getting a new mortgage deal. However, many borrowers are trying to do this.

There are several advantages to paying off the equity loan, if you can afford to do so.

You'll be able to benefit from 100% of any uplift in the value of your property in the future.

When you come to remortgage, you'll have a greater choice of lenders and deals.

You won't need to pay the interest that starts accruing on the equity loan after five years.

Find out more: how to save money when remortgaging