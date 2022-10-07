How to tell if your egg is fresh

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
Every year, 21,000 tonnes of unused eggs are thrown away in the UK - that's £66m worth each year.
But are old eggs ok to eat, or are they being needlessly wasted? Government advice says consumers should stick to the best before date when deciding whether or not to eat eggs, but some cookery experts say the egg float test will tell you how fresh your egg is.
We asked food safety experts for the lowdown, and what to do if you have more eggs than you can get through.
The principle behind the classic egg 'float test' is that if an egg placed in a glass of water floats to the top it should be binned, but if it sinks it's fresh.
However, that's 'fresh', not necessarily 'safe to eat' - and this is an important distinction.
Narriman Looch, head of foodborne disease at the Food Standards Agency (FSA), doesn't advise using this method. 'We don’t suggest using the egg float test as it indicates egg age rather than safety - it can’t show which bacteria have been growing inside the egg,' she says.
While several cookery experts, such as Delia Smith, and organisations including the RSPCA and British Egg Industry Council, suggest using the egg float test as an indication of freshness - something that can make all the difference to a recipe (for example, when you're poaching an egg or baking a cake), none advocate using it after the best before date.
Eggs have a shelf life of 28 days from the date they are laid (indicated by the 'best before' date) and by law they must reach the consumer within 21 days of that date.
This gives you at least seven days to eat them, but there are a few other things you can check for to determine whether your egg is ok to eat:
Eggs bought directly from a producer - such as at a local farmers' market - won't necessarily be stamped on their shells with the Red Lion Mark but the producer is required under food labelling regulations to sell them in a box with:
Without this information, you can't guarantee anything about the egg, such as provenance and when it was laid.
Don't fall for these common misconceptions and sneaky marketing tricks. We separate fact from fiction:
Not necessarily. Egg producers can game the colour of the yolk by adding certain ingredients into their feed, so a bright orange yolk doesn't guarantee a healthier egg or better welfare for the bird.
Ingredients such as marigold, grassmeal, capsicum, maize and citranaxanthin are natural carotenoids which impact yolk colour.
Egg producers can choose what colour they want the yolk to be from a DSM colour fan of 16 shades (the globally recognised industry standard) from pale lemon through to rich orange, depending on consumer preference, and use feed that will produce that colour accordingly.
Not true. Brown shells don't mean a healthier egg than white ones - they contain the same nutrients.
From an animal welfare perspective, white eggs are actually better because the chickens that lay brown eggs can be more aggressive than those that lay white ones and tend to have their beaks trimmed shortly after birth to stop them pecking each other - a welfare issue that the government is keen to stamp out.
Definitely not, although it would appear there is some uncertainty about where eggs come from, especially among young adults.
Research by the charity Leaf (Linking Environment and Farming) found that one third of young adults don't know that eggs are laid by hens and one in 10 believe that eggs come from wheat or maize.
Confusion may arise because they are often categorised in supermarket dropdown menus with dairy products - for example, 'milk, dairy and eggs' - or because vegan diets exclude both eggs and dairy so people may think they originate from the same source.
Dairy only includes foods produced from the milk of mammals such as cows, while eggs are laid by birds.
For many years, people were advised to limit egg consumption because they were found to be high in cholesterol and it was thought that cholesterol in food contributed to raised blood cholesterol levels and, in turn, a higher risk of heart disease.
However, current research shows that saturated fat in the diet has a far greater effect on blood cholesterol levels than dietary cholesterol - so much so that previous advice to only eat three or four eggs a week was scrapped by the Department of Health in around 2000.
The only exception is people with familial hypercholesterolaemia, where the liver is unable to remove excess 'bad' LDL cholesterol, who are advised to eat no more than three or four a week. But even they might be pleased to know that the amount of cholesterol in UK eggs is less than it was a few decades ago - thought to be because the ratio of white to yolk (which is higher in cholesterol) has increased.
Remember - how you cook an egg and what you eat it with could contribute to higher saturated fat consumption. For example, scrambled egg with smoked salmon is healthier than a fried egg with bacon.
