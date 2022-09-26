Best tomato & chilli pasta sauces

Tomato & chilli sauce ladled over a hot bowl of pasta is a quick and easy weeknight tea – especially when you’re cooking for a crowd. But which supermarket sauce is the tastiest?

To find out, we asked a panel of 71 consumers to blind-taste and rate seven tomato & chilli pasta sauces, including options from Jamie Oliver, Loyd Grossman, Heinz and cheap supermarket sauces.

The results are good news for those wanting to switch and save – while a big brand took the top spot, two cheap supermarket sauces weren’t far behind.

Read on to find out which brands stand out and which budget options are worth buying, as well as the supermarket sauce you might want to leave on the shelf.

Tips for living well – get our free Food & Health newsletter: shop savvy, eat well, stay healthy

Best tomato & chilli pasta sauce

Loyd Grossman's pasta sauce topped our rankings thanks to its fresh, well-balanced flavour. Paying more doesn't necessarily guarantee you a delicious dinner though – the most expensive brand we tested came in second-last place overall.

Tesco stood out as a great tasting sauce that won't break the bank. In fact, switching from the most expensive brand to Tesco for one jar a week could save you more than £90 a year.

If you don't shop at Tesco you could still be in luck as another budget supermarket option wasn't far behind – check the full results below to see how your local supermarket fares.

Best Buy: Loyd Grossman Pasta Sauce, Tomato & Chilli – 72%

£2.15 for a 350g jar (61p per 100g)

A clear winner, this pasta sauce impressed our tasters with its punchy flavour, well balanced sweetness and satisfying chilli kick. It was also rated as having the most appealing aroma of all the sauces we tested.

There's a catch though – it contains more salt, fat and sugar than any of the other sauces we tested. The most striking of these is fat – it contains six times more fat than the Sainsbury's pasta sauce (though it's still in the middle of the pack when it comes to saturated fats).

At £2.15 for a 350g jar, it's among the priciest jar we tested, costing three times more per 100g than Tesco's version, which came in second place. If you're happy to spend more for the very best though, this is the one to try.

Available at Asda , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury's and Tesco .

Great Value Best Buy: Tesco Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce – 70%

90p per 500g jar (18p per 100g)

Tesco's offering was another favourite among our taste testers. It matched Loyd Grossman in almost every area, although the aroma and sweetness weren't quite as impressive. Around a third felt the chilli flavour was too weak, but that might be a blessing if you like your pasta sauce on the mild side.

Compared with other brands, it's among the lowest we tested in salt and fat, and it's fairly average in terms of sugar content.

At just 90p a jar, it's great value too, especially since it comes in a 500g jar. That's 150g more per jar than our top pick, which is equal to an extra portion according to the serving suggestion.

Available at Tesco .

Asda Spicy Tomato Pasta Sauce – 68%

90p per 500g jar (18p per 100g)

It didn't quite match our two top contenders, but Asda's Spicy Tomato Sauce still had plenty of fans. It got high marks on both texture and appearance, and it had a good level of thickness, with some tasters noting that it coated the pasta better than other sauces.

At just 90p for a 500g jar, it was one of the cheapest sauces tested at the time of publication. If you're looking for a cheap and easy dinner to stock up your pantry, this is well worth trying.

Available at Asda .

Best food and drink – see all our latest consumer and expert taste test results, for everything from pantry staples and weeknight dinners to ice lollies and gin

How Jamie Oliver, Heinz and other supermarket tomato & chilli pasta sauces compare

The remaining brands are a bit of a mixed bag. Some were reasonably popular with our tasters, while others struggled to deliver the fresh, bold flavours you would expect from a tomato and chilli sauce.

Jamie Oliver Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce – 66%. Texture, colour and strength of flavour were all rated well, and some tasters commented on the herby flavour. More than half felt it could do with more chilli heat though. 49p per 100g. Available at Ocado .

Texture, colour and strength of flavour were all rated well, and some tasters commented on the herby flavour. More than half felt it could do with more chilli heat though. 49p per 100g. Morrisons Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce – 63%. This sauce scored reasonably well across the board, but didn't stand out in any particular area. Nearly half of tasters felt the overall flavour was too weak, while 61% thought the chilli wasn't strong enough. If you don't like your sauce too fiery, or if you've got picky kids at the table, it's worth a try. 17p per 100g. Available at Morrisons .



This sauce scored reasonably well across the board, but didn't stand out in any particular area. Nearly half of tasters felt the overall flavour was too weak, while 61% thought the chilli wasn't strong enough. If you don't like your sauce too fiery, or if you've got picky kids at the table, it's worth a try. 17p per 100g. Heinz Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce – 62%. Heinz didn't skimp on the chilli in this spicy pasta sauce, and just over half felt it was too hot for their liking. Definitely one for spice lovers. 57p per 100g. Available at Asda , Ocado , Sainsbury's and Tesco .



Heinz didn't skimp on the chilli in this spicy pasta sauce, and just over half felt it was too hot for their liking. Definitely one for spice lovers. 57p per 100g. Sainsbury's Pasta Sauce, Tomato & Chilli – 54%. Sainsbury's sauce disappointed our tasters with the lowest score overall. It's cheap, but you'd be better off opting for tastier alternatives from Tesco or Asda for a few pennies more. 17p per 100g. Available at Sainsbury's .

What's in tomato & chilli pasta sauce?

As you'd expect, tomato is the main ingredient in every sauce we tested. Other common ingredients include chilli, garlic, onion, peppers, herbs, salt and sugar.

The pricey brand names we tested tend to contain more premium ingredients, like extra virgin olive oil. The cheaper sauces tend to contain thickeners and stabilizers that you might not recognise from your pantry – ingredients like modified maize starch and acidity regulators.

Best extra virgin olive oil – discover the best supermarket bottles, as rated by our expert panel, including a brilliant cheaper oil

Is tomato & chilli pasta sauce healthy?

According to NHS guidelines, none of the sauces we tested qualify as high in fat, sugar or salt – good news for fans of spicy pasta.

A serving will also count toward your five portions of fruit and veg a day – handy if you're struggling to squeeze in enough greens.

While the sauce itself is reasonably nutritious, it's important to be careful what you eat it with. A big bowl of pasta and a fistful of cheese on top can quickly add up.

Swapping to wholemeal pasta and adding in some extra veg are good ways to make it more nutritious.

How to make your own tomato & chilli pasta sauce

It's not too tricky to make your own sauce, if you want to have more control over the level of chilli.

Most recipes, including Gino D'Acampo's recipe on BBC Food , call for:

Olive oil

Onion

Garlic

Tomatoes

Dried chilli flakes

Just sauté the onion and garlic in olive oil, add your tomatoes and chilli flakes, simmer for a while and spoon it over pasta to serve.

How we tested tomato and chilli pasta sauce

The pasta sauces were assessed in August 2022 by a large panel of consumers who regularly buy and consume tomato and chilli pasta sauce.

The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK. Each sauce was assessed by 71 people.

Panellists rated the taste, texture, aroma and appearance of each product and told us what they liked and disliked about each.

The test was conducted blind, so the panellists didn't know which brand they were trying. The order they sampled each sauce was fully rotated to avoid any bias.

Each panellist had a private booth, so they couldn't discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.

The overall score is based on:

50% taste

20% aroma

15% appearance

15% texture

These weightings are based on consumer rankings of the importance of different pasta sauce attributes.

How to recycle pasta sauce jars

Glass jars can usually go in your household recycling bin. Make sure to give the jar a quick rinse and put the lid back on to reduce the chance of it getting lost during the sorting process.

You can also sterilise jars and reuse them for storing other foods, or making jam.