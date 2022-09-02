Best instant decaf coffee: top brands and cheap supermarket options

Branded decaf coffee won out in our taste test, but there are ways to save on the top brews, and some nearly-as-good cheaper options to seek out too.

Our consumer panel blind-tasted and rated 10 instant decaffeinated coffees from brands including Kenco and Nescafé as well as supermarket own label options.

While a couple of big coffee brands locked out the top three spots, some pricey branded options fell behind versus supermarket versions.

If you're looking to cut costs there are considerable savings to be made by switching brand or shopping around - we explain how to get the best and cheapest coffee for you.

Best decaf coffee on test

Best Buy: L’Or Decafeine Instant Coffee - 73%

£6.00 for 150g (£4.00 per 100g)

Big brand L'Or took first place in our decaf coffee taste test. As well as impressing on strength of flavour and bitterness, it was also rated one of the best-smelling coffees on test.

L'Or is produced by the same company as Douwe Egberts. It's the second priciest coffee on test and the 150g jar was the cheapest per 100g at time of testing. However, it's worth looking out for offers as we've seen deals on all three jar sizes - 100g, 150g and 165g - which makes for much better value, dropping the price to £2.70 and £3.50 per 100g.

Available from Sainsbury's and Tesco .

Best Buy: Douwe Egberts Pure Decaff Instant Coffee - 72%

£6.00 for 190g (£3.16 per 100g)

Douwe Egberts' decaf runs L'Or a close second. Some thought the strength of flavour was on the weak side but if you like a slightly milder tasting coffee, this might be the one for you.

Price-wise it's still one of the more expensive coffees, but it is cheaper than L'Or at £3.16 per 100g. It's available in 190g and 95g jars.

Available from Asda , Morrisons , Sainsbury's and Tesco .

Kenco Decaff Instant Coffee - 70%

£5.00 for 200g (£2.50 per 100g)

This decaf coffee smells and looks good, but half of tasters said the flavour was a little under strength for their liking. Some said it had a nice aftertaste though.

The best value jar is the larger 200g size. It's also available as a 100g jar or 150g refill pouch. The 200g jar works out three quarters of the price of the Best Buys and it's the second cheapest of the branded coffees we tested.

Available from Asda , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury's and Tesco .

Best cheap decaf coffee

Great Value: Sainsbury's Rich Roast Decaffeinated Instant coffee - 69%

£2.70 for 200g (£1.35 per 100g)

If you're after a cheap and cheerful decaf, Sainsbury's own-brand is a good choice. The aroma wasn't as appealing as higher scoring brands such as L'Or and Douwe Egberts, but it was still rated well overall.

Where you'll really feel the difference is on price. At £1.35 per 100g it's one of the cheapest on test, costing around a third of the price of L'Or.

Available from Sainsbury's .

How Carte Noire, Tesco and other decaf coffees compare

When it comes to other coffees, there's not a lot between them, all scored relatively similarly, though some fell behind, with Asda and Nescafé impressing tasters the least.

Little's Brazil Decaf Premium Instant Coffee - 69%. £4.50 for a 100g jar (£4.50 per 100g). Available from Ocado .

£4.50 for a 100g jar (£4.50 per 100g). Tesco Decaff Classic Coffee - 69%. £3.40 for a 200g jar (£1.70 per 100g). Available from Tesco .

£3.40 for a 200g jar (£1.70 per 100g). Carte Noire Décaféiné Instant Coffee - 68%. £4.29 for a 100g jar (£4.29 per 100g). Available from Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury's and Waitrose .

£4.29 for a 100g jar (£4.29 per 100g). Morrisons Decaff Full Roast Instant Coffee - 68%. £3.25 for a 200g jar (£1.63 per 100g). Available from Morrisons .

£3.25 for a 200g jar (£1.63 per 100g). Nescafé Decaff Instant Coffee - 66%. £4.50 for a 200g jar (£2.25 per 100g). Available from Asda , Morrisons , Ocado and Sainsbury's .

£4.50 for a 200g jar (£2.25 per 100g). Asda Rich Roast Decaffeinated Instant Coffee - 65%. £2.45 for a 200g jar. Available from Asda .

We were unable to include Lidl in the test as they only offer a 'gold blend' decaf coffee which isn't comparable.

How to get cheaper coffee

You can save pounds on decaf coffee by switching pack sizes or looking out for offers.

L'Or, Douwe Egberts, Kenco and Nescafé decaf coffees are available in a range of different sized jars. Buying the smaller 95-100g jar might help keep your coffee fresh if you only drink decaf occasionally, but it's usually more expensive.

Our price checks showed that buying the 150g jar of Best Buy L'Or from Tesco instead of the 100g jar from Ocado could save you £1.90 per 100g of coffee. Buying when the coffee is on special offer will save you even more.

With the exception of L'Or (whose 150g jar was cheaper per 100g in our price checks than the 165g size), buying the biggest pack size generally offers the best value. However, the supermarket coffees were the cheapest per 100g even compared with branded coffee on a special offer price. The biggest saving for branded decaf drinkers comes from switching to a supermarket brand.

How we tested decaf coffee

The products were assessed in August 2022 by a large panel of regular coffee drinkers.

The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK.

Each brand of instant decaf coffee was assessed by 77 people. The panellists rated the appearance, aroma, taste and mouthfeel of each product and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.

The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which brand they were trying. Coffee was prepared in accordance with pack instructions and panellists added milk and sugar if they take them; the amount of each was measured to ensure it was the same for each coffee they tasted.

The order they sampled the coffee was fully rotated to avoid any bias. Each panellist had a private booth so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.

The overall score is based on:

50% taste

30% aroma

10% mouthfeel

10% appearance

These weightings are based on consumer rankings of the importance of different coffee attributes.

How to recycle coffee packaging

All of the coffees come in glass jars which can be recycled at bottle banks or kerbside collections if you have one. Lids vary - you'll need to check the type of plastic to find out whether it can be recycled at home.

Exceptions are Little's, whose jars are entirely plastic-free - they're glass jars with aluminium lids making them easy for many people to recycle in their entirety using kerbside collections.

Kenco also makes a 150g 'refill' pack that's a plastic pouch. Kenco says it's made from 97% less packaging, but it's not recyclable with kerbside collections and isn't necessarily the cheapest way to buy Kenco coffee gram for gram either.

To find out more about recycling and which symbols to look for, see our guide on how to recycle.

Prices correct as of 1 September 2022. Prices based on mid-range or most widely available size.